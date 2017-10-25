25 Tweets About Married Life That Are Hilariously Accurate

Marriage is a surprisingly universal experience, and we have the tweets to prove it.
Below, 25 spot-on tweets you’ll definitely identify with if you’re a husband or wife.
-
1
I’ve reached the point in my marriage that my husband fell asleep on the couch and OMG I AM SO EXCITED I GET THE BED ALL TO MYSELF— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) October 15, 2017
-
2
I sent my wife a text.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) October 16, 2017
Her typing bubble popped up for 10 minutes.
All she sent me was "K."
I'm as good as dead.
-
3
[grocery store]— Josh (@iwearaonesie) October 12, 2017
me *hits back of wife's leg with the cart* Funny running into you h-
wife: Go wait in the car
me: Ok
-
4
My husband wrote a note so he would remember to ask me how my hair appt went, in case you're wondering what it's like to be married 25 yrs.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 17, 2017
-
5
[kids gone for the evening]— Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) October 16, 2017
wife: DATE NIGHT???
me: DATE NIGHT!!!
[we fall asleep watching 60 minutes]
-
6
I picked a restaurant— Jeff⚡️ (@JeffSarcastic) July 5, 2016
- marriage sext
-
7
"I really like our fall wreath this year"— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 11, 2017
Is a thing I instinctively say because I'm finally getting good at marriage.
-
8
“You’re just getting in the shower NOW???” - Me to my husband 10 minutes before we’re supposed to leave for any event— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 22, 2017
-
9
ME: we’re not getting any younger. the decisions we make now will affect our future— rob HELLiott (@rockymomax) October 15, 2017
WIFE: *holding phone to chest* do you want guac or not?
-
10
Relationship status: I must be the authority because my wife always questions me.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) October 11, 2017
-
11
Idk how many times my wife will yell down the stairs without the kids responding— Jackson (@kerouac741) October 22, 2017
So far, it's more than 36.
-
12
My favorite thing about being married is having someone to follow me around and shut off all the lights in every room of the house.— bubble girl (@JessObsess) September 28, 2017
-
13
Accidentally sent my husband a nice text when I was waiting for him to notice we weren’t speaking because I was vaguely mad about something.— EricaTriesToTrick (@EricaWhoToYou) October 25, 2017
-
14
So, I’m not certain what the perfect tenth anniversary gift is...— AmishPornStar™ (@AmishPornStar1) October 18, 2017
But according to my wife, it’s not a BFF necklace from Claire’s Boutique.
-
15
Me: *sets down my beer*— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) October 14, 2017
Wife, three rooms away: I didn't hear a coaster.
-
16
ME: you know what they say, measure once, cut twice— Very Scary Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) May 4, 2015
WIFE: that's not right. What did you just build?
*kids fall out of treehouse*
-
17
My wife asked me to slice up 4 blocks of cheese for a cheese tray to take to a party. We ended up bringing a cake.— Dan (@Social_Mime) October 19, 2017
-
18
me: Good morning— Josh (@iwearaonesie) October 24, 2017
wife [not talking to me because of something I said in her dream]
-
19
Wife: How many times have I told you NOT to use my face moisturizer as body lotion?— PunchyK (@AnkCoupleTO) April 19, 2017
Me: *skin absolutely glowing* is this a trick question?
-
20
Me: Did I snore last night?— Phil (@geowizzacist) October 8, 2017
My wife: No you woke up screaming from a nightmare.
Me: Awesome.
-
21
Riddle: If a couple has been married for 25 yrs and they go car shopping in the rain, how long until they fall out of love?— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 10, 2017
Answer: 14 mins
-
22
My husband arguing with me about how I like to argue is the spark that keeps this marriage alive.— 👻Sarcastic Mommy👻 (@sarcasticmommy4) October 22, 2017
-
23
Only marriage can turn a missing spatula into an act of war.— Jersey Devil 😈 (@better_off_dad) October 15, 2017
-
24
Say what you will about Facebook but when my wife sees posts by my extended family, at least I don’t look so bad.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) October 22, 2017
-
25
WIFE: I'm having friends over tonight but ur welcome to hang out with us— Very Scary Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) October 21, 2017
NARRATOR: but he didn't hang out with them, not even for a second
CONVERSATIONS