LIFE
04/19/2018 09:01 am ET

23 Tweets About Being On Dating Apps That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry

"I just saw that Starbucks started selling a blonde flat white, which coincidentally is also my Tinder bio."
By Brittany Wong

There’s a reason people delete and re-download dating apps: You come across some truly heinous profiles, and swiping is downright exhausting. Still, at the end of the day, how else are you suppose to find love? (IRL? Best of luck with that.)

Below, 23 hilarious tweets that you’ll relate to if you’re totally app-fatigued. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Brittany Wong
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Dating Online Dating Tinder Dating Apps
23 Tweets About Being On Dating Apps That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry
CONVERSATIONS