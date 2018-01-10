27 Perfect Tweets About Whole30 That Will Make You LOL

If you’re doing Whole30, you’re already aware of the struggle involved. If you know someone doing Whole30, you’ve likely heard about the struggle.

The diet plan, which focuses on consuming more whole foods, has grown in popularity over the past few years. Whole30 lasts ― you guessed it ― 30 days, and includes foods like eggs, vegetables, fruit and meat (there’s also a vegan version). Alcohol, sugar, dairy, legumes and grains are not compliant, meaning some condiments and even pickled vegetables are forbidden.

Whole30 has received both praise and criticism. Fans say the food plan can lead to more energy and feeling better overall, and may help with weight loss (although it is not marketed for that). Others say Whole30 can be too restrictive and could mess with the body’s microbiome.

The bottom line is Whole30 can be a challenge for anyone. If you’re on the journey (or even if you’re not), we rounded up some hilarious tweets to make you laugh ― and hopefully ease the pain.

Starting whole 30 tomorrow so saying goodbye to everything I love by dumping two cups of sugar into a bottle of beer — Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) January 8, 2018

Whole30 Day One:



Forgot I was on Whole30

Put a gummy bear in my mouth

Spit it out in a panic — Casey LeVie (@caseylevie) January 9, 2018

First day of Whole30 and I am doing great pic.twitter.com/kfluGXsmp5 — Laine Sanburg (@LaineSanburg) January 9, 2018

Second day of whole 30. Whithering away but still don’t have abs. Grumpy, may cry at the site of French fries. Not going well — mar (@mardewall) January 4, 2018

Me reading labels at the store #whole30 #JanuaryWhole30 Day 2 going well so far. pic.twitter.com/UtYClEBiUj — Lourdes Rincon (@Lou_rincon) January 2, 2018

I just want Mexican. Chips and salsa and queso and fish tacos and refried beans and fajitas and enchiladas and chimichangas and burritos and more chips and salsa and queso and fried ice cream.



Save me @Whole30 Jesus. — Criminelle Law (@CriminelleLaw) January 6, 2018

"This Whole 30 thing isn't so bad."



*Sees a Pizza*



"I must eat that entire pizza."



*Sees a cake*



"Chocolate...must...ganache...delicious...in my mouth."



*Sees a pig*



"I will kill you, cure you in brown sugar for 3 days, and dunk you in butter, meat." — Andrew (@golarion) January 9, 2018

Day 3 of Whole 30 and I’m either detoxing from sugar.... or dying. One or the other. I’ll keep you posted. — Allison Fallon (@missallyfallon) January 5, 2018

After running our dishwasher 4 times in 3 days, I've started to view the @whole30 as a challenge to become the most efficient dish loader in the world pic.twitter.com/5jhWuYhjmM — Kayla Dobson (@kaydob31) January 3, 2018

What if someone did Whole 30 and didn’t tell ANYONE? — Valerie Catrow (@ValerieCatrow) January 2, 2018

New mantra: If you can’t handle me on day 4 of @whole30, then you don’t deserve me when tiger blood kicks in. #januarywhole30 #crankyAF — Dolly (@dollyswholelife) January 4, 2018

Quick. I need someone else in the entire United States not to be on whole 30 right now besides me. — Lisa Whittle (@LisaRWhittle) January 6, 2018

i want bread so bad i think my head is gonna explode #whole30 — Catherine Manzanares (@catherineapples) January 9, 2018

Seven days into Whole30, and the scale says I've lost six pounds, but my heart says I've lost a lot of good opportunities to drink wine, so here we are. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 9, 2018

When the cashier at Trader Joe’s says wow really stocking up the kitchen and it’s really just enough food to get you through one week of @whole30. #whole30life — Dan Syde (@dansyde) January 7, 2018

There is no quiet way to eat carrots 🥕 #whole30 pic.twitter.com/LvtwhtCc8o — Alexandra (@TheAlexandraRC) January 9, 2018

My second time doing Whole 30 really is going well so far, despite what the jar of Nutella in my bed may suggest — Peter LaPrade (@PeterLaPrade) January 5, 2018

The only whole30 I want to participate in is eating a whole 30 cookies. — Isabelle Finley (@BelleFin_) January 8, 2018

You know the @whole30 struggle is real when your fiancé says he’s leaving you for bread 😂 #whole30 — Maura Sage (@MSage09) January 9, 2018

there are not enough ways to eat eggs to get me through whole 30 breakfasts



if i eat another egg



i’m going to scramble myself — Brenn Busker (@jessbrennbusker) January 9, 2018

Look, do your Whole 30, whatever, but don’t you try for ONE SECOND to convince me spaghetti squash has anything to do with pasta. — Lauren Morrill (@LaurenEMorrill) January 3, 2018

My professor spent 20 minutes (yes 20) about pizza and the different styles and delicious toppings. "I love whole30" I say to myself as I pick at my protein salad — Kayla Mason (@KKantstopme) January 9, 2018

Day 9 of #Whole30 and someone brought homemade cornbread into the office. This is my favorite bread type. There is even whipped honey butter. HOLD ME BACK. — Blaire Bender (@blairebender) January 9, 2018

Everyone I know is doing whole30 for January and I’m over here like yeah im already a whole30 lbs overweight from the holidays thx — Jonathan Liff (@jliff_) January 8, 2018

The worst part of the new year is the Whole 30 crowd reheating their fish and brussels sprouts in the microwave — Katie Stone (@KatieStone42) January 3, 2018

What I learned from my first week of #Whole30:



1) Everyone lied, drinking water does not stop cravings.

2) Sugar in fruit is not the same as a brownie or Oreo.

3) I need to add a lot more brownies and Oreos to my regular diet. — Cierra (@cierraruhnay) January 8, 2018

Jokes aside, there is one vital note: It’s important to talk to a doctor before doing any major overhaul to your eating or lifestyle habits, including trying out Whole30. What works for someone else, whether that’s this diet plan or another one, may not work for you. If you do decide you want to go on a Whole30 plan, checking in with a professional can help you do it as safely as possible.