PARENTING
11/29/2017 03:51 pm ET

22 Tweets About Christmas Shopping That Will Make Parents Laugh

"Pretty excited to find out which of these toys I completely wasted my money on."
By Taylor Pittman

The “magic of Christmas” often comes with a level of chaos that parents know all too well.

There’s the decorating, the exorbitant number of cookies eaten, and, of course, the holiday shopping. Many parents who celebrate the holiday would likely agree that there isn’t one simple way to a kid’s heart on Christmas morning.

Here are 22 funny tweets from parents about the very interesting task of shopping for their kids’ Christmas gifts: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Taylor Pittman
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Christmas Children's Toys Holiday Shopping
22 Tweets About Christmas Shopping That Will Make Parents Laugh
CONVERSATIONS