22 Tweets About Christmas Shopping That Will Make Parents Laugh

The “magic of Christmas” often comes with a level of chaos that parents know all too well.
There’s the decorating, the exorbitant number of cookies eaten, and, of course, the holiday shopping. Many parents who celebrate the holiday would likely agree that there isn’t one simple way to a kid’s heart on Christmas morning.
Here are 22 funny tweets from parents about the very interesting task of shopping for their kids’ Christmas gifts:
I've been done Xmas shopping 15 times this year.— The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) December 22, 2016
3yo: Santa's bringing me a jump rope for Christmas.— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) December 21, 2015
Well that's news to me. Maybe the chubby dude can clue me in a little earlier.
Sorry kids but Santa said you can only ask for toys that are Amazon Prime eligible.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 13, 2015
Boys! How many times do I have to tell you to pick up your Nerf darts?— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) December 21, 2016
*goes back to wrapping their new Nerf guns for Christmas*
My son wants two $50 Lego sets for Christmas so that he can make them & then 2 days later, throw the pieces into his giant barrel of Legos.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 14, 2016
The Xmas toys you buy today will soon be the toys that need to hold your child's attention while you try to go the bathroom on your own.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) December 22, 2015
Neighbor asked my kid the top 3 gifts she wants from Santa. Would've been nice if she put them on her list A TINY BIT SOONER THAN XMAS EVE.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) December 24, 2016
Just set the high score on this Toys R Us cash register and they didn't give me a balloon or anything.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 2, 2015
Christmas shopping sucks.
According to my kids' Christmas lists, they think this parenting gig pays pretty well.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 27, 2017
Me: "Santa is going to bring you toys if you're a good"— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) December 8, 2015
My kid: "Santa doesn't bring toys, the toys are in the store"
Me: "Well, I tried..."
My kids have so much junk.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) December 3, 2016
Their Christmas wish lists are full of things they already own, but forgot.
Kids Christmas List— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) October 1, 2017
1. Whatever my brother is currently playing with
2. See number 1.
When you're so fricken great at hiding presents even you can't find some of them... 😕— Julie Maida (@NextLifeNOKids) December 24, 2016
[Christmas shopping]— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) December 18, 2016
CASHIER: can I help u?
ME: *gestures to all of it* yes, make it stop
I'm at the point in Christmas shopping where I think I might actually work at Target now. #ChristmasShopping #TooMuchTarget— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) December 21, 2016
Pretty excited to find out which of these toys I completely wasted my money on.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) December 26, 2016
- Parents the day after Christmas
My 7yo just gave me a Christmas list...for his stuffed animal...in case you wanted to know what parenting is like— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 9, 2016
My 4yo sometimes forgets his letters, but never forgets to describe in detail all the toys he sees on Christmas commercials that he wants.— Meredith (@PerfectPending) November 4, 2016
Mom: "Hey, I just saw something called Hatchimals or something. Christmas is coming up. Do you think your kids would..."— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) December 13, 2016
Me: "No."
*spends hundreds of dollars on Christmas presents*— Northern Lights 🦖 (@PinkCamoTO) December 23, 2016
*watches son amuse himself for an hour with an empty water bottle*
If you look up the Magic of Christmas in the real dictionary you'll see parents snarfing carbs & caffeine while price shopping online.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) December 9, 2016
Just found some stocking stuffers that Santa forgot last year.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) October 4, 2013
Awesome. I've never been so far ahead in my Christmas shopping this early.