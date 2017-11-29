22 Tweets About Christmas Shopping That Will Make Parents Laugh

The “magic of Christmas” often comes with a level of chaos that parents know all too well.

There’s the decorating, the exorbitant number of cookies eaten, and, of course, the holiday shopping. Many parents who celebrate the holiday would likely agree that there isn’t one simple way to a kid’s heart on Christmas morning.

Here are 22 funny tweets from parents about the very interesting task of shopping for their kids’ Christmas gifts:

I've been done Xmas shopping 15 times this year. — The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) December 22, 2016

3yo: Santa's bringing me a jump rope for Christmas.



Well that's news to me. Maybe the chubby dude can clue me in a little earlier. — Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) December 21, 2015

Sorry kids but Santa said you can only ask for toys that are Amazon Prime eligible. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 13, 2015

Boys! How many times do I have to tell you to pick up your Nerf darts?

*goes back to wrapping their new Nerf guns for Christmas* — Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) December 21, 2016

My son wants two $50 Lego sets for Christmas so that he can make them & then 2 days later, throw the pieces into his giant barrel of Legos. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 14, 2016

The Xmas toys you buy today will soon be the toys that need to hold your child's attention while you try to go the bathroom on your own. — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) December 22, 2015

Neighbor asked my kid the top 3 gifts she wants from Santa. Would've been nice if she put them on her list A TINY BIT SOONER THAN XMAS EVE. — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) December 24, 2016

Just set the high score on this Toys R Us cash register and they didn't give me a balloon or anything.

Christmas shopping sucks. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 2, 2015

According to my kids' Christmas lists, they think this parenting gig pays pretty well. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 27, 2017

Me: "Santa is going to bring you toys if you're a good"

My kid: "Santa doesn't bring toys, the toys are in the store"

Me: "Well, I tried..." — MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) December 8, 2015

My kids have so much junk.



Their Christmas wish lists are full of things they already own, but forgot. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) December 3, 2016

Kids Christmas List

1. Whatever my brother is currently playing with

2. See number 1. — It'sReally10Months (@really10months) October 1, 2017

When you're so fricken great at hiding presents even you can't find some of them... 😕 — Julie Maida (@NextLifeNOKids) December 24, 2016

[Christmas shopping]

CASHIER: can I help u?

ME: *gestures to all of it* yes, make it stop — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) December 18, 2016

I'm at the point in Christmas shopping where I think I might actually work at Target now. #ChristmasShopping #TooMuchTarget — Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) December 21, 2016

Pretty excited to find out which of these toys I completely wasted my money on.



- Parents the day after Christmas — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) December 26, 2016

My 7yo just gave me a Christmas list...for his stuffed animal...in case you wanted to know what parenting is like — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 9, 2016

My 4yo sometimes forgets his letters, but never forgets to describe in detail all the toys he sees on Christmas commercials that he wants. — Meredith (@PerfectPending) November 4, 2016

Mom: "Hey, I just saw something called Hatchimals or something. Christmas is coming up. Do you think your kids would..."



Me: "No." — Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) December 13, 2016

*spends hundreds of dollars on Christmas presents*



*watches son amuse himself for an hour with an empty water bottle* — Northern Lights 🦖 (@PinkCamoTO) December 23, 2016

If you look up the Magic of Christmas in the real dictionary you'll see parents snarfing carbs & caffeine while price shopping online. — Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) December 9, 2016