19 Tweets That Prove Conversation Hearts Are As Divisive As Candy Corn

When you think of divisive holiday candies, Halloween’s candy corn inevitably comes to mind. Marshmallow Peeps at Easter are up there, too. But there’s nothing like the love/hate relationship to Valentine’s Day’s conversation hearts.

Variations of the little candies with romantic messages date back to the mid-19th century. Today, the New England Confectionery Co. (Necco) ― “the leading manufacturer of conversation hearts” ― claims to produce about 8 billion hearts each year.

So, even if you think they taste like chalk, you’ve likely given or received conversation hearts. And, based on the way people talk about them online, you probably also have a firm opinion on whether you should have your candy heart and eat it too.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up 19 tweets that sum up the conversation heart debate.

There are two types of people. Those who eat candy conversation hearts and those who aren’t disgusting. — Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) February 13, 2018

It doesn't matter what's written on them, if you give someone those repulsive Conversation Hearts, you're effectively saying "I Hate You!" — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) February 13, 2017

candy corn is almost as bad as those little conversation hearts for valentine's day — ryan (@yeetztweetz) October 5, 2017

happy valentines day please give me all your conversation hearts that you don’t want i love those chalky fuckers — caro ramsey (@caroramsey) February 14, 2018

Me @ me: don't buy tiny conversation hearts, you'll eat them all.

Me: *buys the tiny conversation hearts*

Me @ me: don't eat all the tiny conversation hearts, you'll make yourself sick.

Me: *eats all the tiny conversation hearts*

Me: oh no how did things ever come to this pass — Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina) January 26, 2018

Conversation hearts taste like pepto bismol



Fight me — Flirt (@1MeLrO) February 10, 2018

People say candy corn is the worst, but it's actually conversation hearts that belong in the trash. — Morticia🔮🕸 (@spookymoonkitty) January 18, 2018

Am I the only one who actually really likes conversation hearts?? pic.twitter.com/aTgvdoHQsM — Sar-duh (@justmesarahg3) January 26, 2018

i also hate conversation hearts because it's like oh wow thanks i really wanted to eat this piece of sidewalk chalk — hashtag jopper (@zenyanna) October 2, 2016

fact: valentines day was created by the government to trick us into thinking we actually like those gross candy hearts w/ dumb slogans on em — gill is trill (@gillistrill) February 14, 2015

With Valentine's Day around the corner, I have a confession to make.



I actually really like conversation hearts.



Yeah. Those little chalk-like things with words on them? I THINK THEY ARE DELICIOUS. — Sarah (@otterinthewater) January 19, 2018

are those gross chalky candy hearts with "be mine" written on them still a valentine's day thing?...if so i want one 😍 — Handsome Ghost (@handsomestghost) February 15, 2016

someone: ew conversation hearts are so gross

me, shoving handfuls of chalky delicious pick-up lines in my mouth: yeah — lyzz @ KH3 IS REAL (@lyzzillie) February 2, 2018

I'm that weirdo that likes all the holiday candy everyone else hates.. peeps, candy corn, candy hearts, etc. 😛🍬 — Allison Burke (@allisonburke) April 14, 2017

These green conversation hearts taste a little bit like a dryer sheet. — Corycm (@Corycm) January 27, 2018

I don’t care what anyone says, candy hearts are delicious and look cute af in your mouth — Connie Lingus (@connperignon) February 1, 2018

candy hearts are so gross but i can't stop eating them — ً (@voungveins) February 13, 2016

My favorite day is the day after Valentines Day where all the candy hearts are on sale and I buy a case of them to last me a year. — mucous mami (@namadith) February 9, 2017