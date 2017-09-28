20 Funny Tweets For Any Parent Who's Suffered Through A Kid's Tantrum

A tantrum may just be a kid’s deadliest weapon.
Luckily, the clever parents of Twitter have turned to humor to handle these moments and have shared their funny takes about their kids’ biggest meltdowns.
Here are 20 hilarious tweets about children’s tantrums:
I opened the Lunchable incorrectly.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) April 22, 2015
We're now a good 30 minutes into this tantrum. #momlife
*Parenting at its finest is making the most of your kid's tantrum*— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) August 12, 2016
Me: My name is
2: NO!
Me: My sign is
2: NO!!
Me: My number is
2: NO!!!
Today's tantrum brought to you by "WHY WON'T YOU BUY ME A REAL RAINBOW!?"— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) March 9, 2012
Pro tip: if you never take them out in public, your kids can never have a public tantrum.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) March 3, 2017
This morning my 3yo had a tantrum because she thought my skin was chocolate and was pissed when I wouldn't let her eat me.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) August 5, 2014
Most of parenthood is spent trying to decide which alcohol pairs best with your kid's tantrum.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 29, 2015
If you have a toddler, then you also know it's possible for a tantrum to last 30 minutes because milk was poured into the wrong blue cup.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) July 18, 2017
[trying to stop my toddler's tantrum in a restaurant]— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 11, 2017
*harsh whisper* If you don't cut it out right now then there's nothing else I can do
Fun fact:— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) April 22, 2014
Telling your kid he sounds like Chewbacca during his tantrum will NOT improve his mood.
Best thing about 3 year olds?— Daddy McDadface (@KidsDogCaravan) September 28, 2017
When they have a tantrum because they want something that doesn't exist.
My kid just had a temper tantrum for an hour because he ate the last apple.— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) May 5, 2015
*And this, my friends, is why I drink.
Parenting:— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) March 18, 2015
Me: "Time for bed"
Her: Falls on floor, begins tantrum...
Me: "This is how mommy feels at 3am"
Pretty sure my 3 year old currently having a tantrum would fail all the things a cop asks you to do in a sobriety test. #hotmess #parenting— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) April 7, 2015
Not to brag or anything, but the volume of my daughter's temper tantrum just went all the way up to 11.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) September 28, 2016
When my toddler throws a tantrum I'm fairly certain that only dogs and dolphins can understand him.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) June 25, 2014
Like adults, toddlers are 70% water, but half of that percentage is apparently reserved for tantrum tears.— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) May 26, 2017
If at first you don't succeed, try, try to get someone else to do it for you by throwing a tantrum.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) February 13, 2016
- Toddler Logic
You call that a tantrum? None of the neighbors have even texted me yet.— Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) October 24, 2013
Learned tonight that you can buy a few minutes of sanity in the face of a child's tantrum by imagining they're a Hobbit having a bad day.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) July 15, 2015
My proudest moment today was getting my 2yo to put on underwear without a 30 minute tantrum.— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) January 21, 2016
It was 29 minutes but it's still a win!