18 Tweets From Parents That Prove Halloween Can Be The Worst

Halloween is typically a time for creative costumes, spooky decorations and, of course, sugar-fueled kids.
Parents know all too well the struggle of dealing with their children’s indecisiveness when it comes to costumes and the chaos that could only come from kids having access to too much candy.
Here are 18 tweets that sum up parents’ struggles throughout the Halloween season.
True love is standing in the Halloween store the night before Halloween with a smile on your face as your 5yo picks out a "cooler" costume.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) October 30, 2013
No Halloween costume can look as scary as "it's Halloween, I'm getting out of bed," yelled by your kid at 3 a.m. sounds.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) October 31, 2016
I decorated for fall & the kids had it torn apart in 18 hrs. I'm going to decorate for Halloween by slowly burying myself in the front yard.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) October 3, 2017
So excited for my kids to fight over candy, make themselves sick, pee in their costumes, and beg to stay up all night yay Halloween— 🕸MamaFizzles🕷 (@MamaFizzles) October 31, 2016
Nothing ruins a point like googling women firefighters to show your daughter that women can do anything, then seeing the halloween costumes.— Count JACQUES-ULA (@jnyemb) September 26, 2015
Our family rule is that if the kid's costume costs more than $50, they have to wear it to school at least four times after Halloween.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) October 22, 2015
Me: What do you want to be for Halloween?— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) September 20, 2017
3yo: A scary kitty! No wait, a doggy!! No wait, water!!!
Haven't even left the house for trick-or-treating and kids are already arguing about who rings the first doorbell.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) October 31, 2016
Yay Halloween.
The scariest thing a parent can face on Halloween is getting their preschooler out of their costume and to a potty in time.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) October 25, 2015
Things I've learned since becoming a mom: Halloween: "Where's your costume?" "This is it, overworked mom" "It's so realistic!" "Indeed"— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) October 31, 2013
Halloween.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) October 9, 2017
Because kids are too well-behaved without tons of sugar, with reasonable bedtimes and staying inside after dark.
My favorite October 30th tradition is my kids trying to change their mind on their Halloween costume.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 30, 2016
You know who else assigns children a science project on Halloween weekend?— Cathryn (@AngryRaccoon2) October 30, 2015
SATAN.
Me: Hey kids, can you please stop putting your empty candy wrappers back in your Halloween bag, it confuses daddy— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) November 11, 2016
7yos: What?
Me: Nothing
Nothing screams Halloween quite like yelling at your 4yo, "But superheroes have moms too!"— Meredith (@PerfectPending) October 12, 2016
Was feeling proud of the #Halloween craft I made until I realized I got the idea from an article entitled, "Halloween Crafts for Toddlers".— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) October 5, 2016
Slowly learning to wait til last possible minute to get my kids' Halloween costumes to account for the 763 times they change their minds.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) October 14, 2013
As my son picked through his Halloween candy, he asked, "When can we go get a Christmas tree?"— 👻Sarcastic Mommy👻 (@sarcasticmommy4) November 1, 2016
Have kids. It's fun.
