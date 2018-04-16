17 Tweets For Parents Who Both Love And Hate Kids Sports Season

If the funny moms and dads of Twitter are any indication, having a love-hate relationship with your kids’ passion for sports is the norm.

Sure, parents enjoy watching their kids play the game they adore, and as a bonus, they ensure their kids are staying active. But sometimes, it can be just as fun to vent about your kids’ hectic game schedule, the cost of their equipment, and your new laundry schedule (because, let’s be real, that uniform is always dirty).