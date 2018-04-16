PARENTING
04/16/2018 12:24 pm ET

17 Tweets For Parents Who Both Love And Hate Kids Sports Season

"When did sports become about whose turn it is to bring snack?"
By Taylor Pittman

If the funny moms and dads of Twitter are any indication, having a love-hate relationship with your kids’ passion for sports is the norm.

Sure, parents enjoy watching their kids play the game they adore, and as a bonus, they ensure their kids are staying active. But sometimes, it can be just as fun to vent about your kids’ hectic game schedule, the cost of their equipment, and your new laundry schedule (because, let’s be real, that uniform is always dirty). 

We turned to the comedian parents of Twitter to capture this plight. Here are 17 tweets about the “joy” of kids sports

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Taylor Pittman
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Twitter Sports Kids Family
17 Tweets For Parents Who Both Love And Hate Kids Sports Season
CONVERSATIONS