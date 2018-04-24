33 Tweets That Sum Up The Struggle Of Choosing A Baby Name

Choosing a name can be one of the more frustrating parts of preparing for a new baby. The options are seemingly infinite, and you want to make sure you get it right.

You may think you’ve found a great option ... until you remember that awful kid from middle school who had that name. Or maybe your cousin already used that name for her pet hamster. And, of course, everyone else wants to share their opinion.

Here are 33 hilarious tweets about the struggle of choosing a name for your new spawn.

The best thing about trying to name a baby is realizing how many people you hate — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 5, 2014

Was just pitched an app designed to tell you exactly what to name your baby. Like we don't have mothers-in-law for that. — Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) May 31, 2017

4yo: We should name the new baby Woody Woodpecker.

Me: Well, um, that's very interes-

4yo: Then we could call him Pecker for short.

Me:... — Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) April 28, 2015

Wonder how long it'll take for my pregnant friend to realize that the list of baby name ideas I'm giving her are all just types of lettuce? — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 3, 2017

Who wants a stupid name like Apple for their baby?

Lovingly decides my food-baby will be Tiramisu. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 6, 2017

Naming a kid is such a RIDICULOUS FUCKING RESPONSIBILITY



“Hi what’s your name?”

Oh just some random associations my stressed-out parents desperately settled into like a week before I was born and stuck me with for the rest of my life — Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) January 28, 2018

Be sure to keep your baby's name a secret during your pregnancy so we can all be completely blown away when you name him Aiden. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) January 12, 2017

When choosing a baby name, first try YELLING IT AND TYPING IT IN CAPS LOCK A BUNCH OF GODDAMN TIMES to see if you still like it. — Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) May 25, 2014

The different stages of choosing a name for your baby. pic.twitter.com/Sd0TyCaeEu — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) September 3, 2015

Good morning to everyone except parents who put an unnecessary Y in their baby's name — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 24, 2017

the most subversive cultural thing you can do is name your baby "Jen" — maura "are jack and biz nazis?" quint (@behindyourback) December 7, 2015

Man, these days you really have to brace yourself before asking someone their baby's name — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 14, 2016

Calm down, people posting dramatic, pregnancy-related teasers on Facebook. It's a baby name. Not a Game of Thrones spoiler. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) June 1, 2016

We FINALLY agreed on a baby name. I went to search to see how popular it is... Ranked #3 for most popular baby names of 2018. 🙄 #backtothedrawingboard — Jennifer Borget (@JenniferBorget) March 5, 2018

The best way to name a baby is to imagine them as a Kurt Russell character — dadpression (@Dadpression) May 30, 2016

I think the worst name you could give a baby is the exact same name as their twin. — The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) August 15, 2015

Picking a baby’s name is really stressful.



👱🏼‍♂️ Olivia? Daphne?

🤰🏻 Agh I don’t know

👱🏼‍♂️ UHH *panics* DORPHNE?



*twenty years later*



🧔🏽 Hi what’s your name?

👱🏻‍♀️ *sigh* Dalphinkle — Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) February 1, 2018

Babies are being named after "Game of Thrones" characters? What parents would name a baby after a sword wielding, mythological character? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 20, 2014

Me: What should we name the new baby?



4-year-old daughter: Maggie.



Me: What if we have a boy?



4-year-old: Optimus Prime. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 7, 2015

Expectant parents, think you've got a baby name? Go to a kid's soccer game & shout it 89 times. If no one throws a rock at ur head, ur good. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 3, 2017

Parents of 3 or more kids always seem to run out of steam after #2 when it comes to choosing a name which is why I'm starting my business: Let Me Name Your Third Baby For You. — Claire Zulkey (@Zulkey) January 18, 2018

If you name your baby Agnes she's your mother now. — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) June 2, 2017

[wife crosses out another baby name off the list]

What? What's wrong with Carlos Danger Grenades? — David Hughes (@david8hughes) July 29, 2015

I'm sorry you told me your baby name ideas and I burst out laughing because I honestly thought you were fucking with me. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) April 27, 2015

Kate doesn’t have a name for the baby yet. It’s too bad after getting pregnant there wasn’t a 40-week wait when she could’ve thought of one. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 24, 2013

What baby name means fire-spitting tornado of defiance? — Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) April 14, 2017

It's crazy how if you name your baby Brett he instantly becomes 89% more likely to grow up and be the guy that drops the weights in the gym. — Babies Daddy (@dshack8) May 19, 2017

When choosing your baby’s name, practice saying it with different inflections. Coo it sweetly. Call it sternly. Snarl it so that it drips with the venom of a thousand cobras. — SpacedMom (@copymama) February 21, 2018

In ten years the most popular baby name for a boy will be Maeysun and the most popular name for girls will be Madysin-kenzee. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 13, 2017

I asked Twitter to pick a name for my baby.



Twitter chose Waffle.



This place is full of assholes.



I love you all. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) November 3, 2015

Don’t name your baby Kathy unless you want her to immediately start organizing a potluck — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 25, 2014

7 helpfully offered up "Buttcheeks" as a name for the new baby...outstanding. — Sara (@smilely_gal) April 16, 2013