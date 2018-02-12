28 Tweets That Create A Hilariously Honest Portrait Of Married Life

Love is patient, love is kind. Love can also be a huge pain in the butt ― just ask anyone who’s been married longer than six minutes and they’ll tell you so.
Not convinced? Below, we’ve rounded up 28 really funny tweets about the realities of married life that are right on the money.
-
1
me *buying flowers and chocolate*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) February 6, 2018
cashier: Early Valentine’s Day present?
me: I have to wake my wife up from her nap
-
2
Me: *texting* Real quick, what's our antique sword budget?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 1, 2018
Wife: Don't.
Me: Is that more or less than $678.99?
-
3
Not to brag but I did what my wife asked me to do today.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) February 3, 2018
-
4
Me: Hey, remember that time you weren’t annoying?— Just a Girl (@perfect_messs) January 27, 2018
Husband: When?
Me: Exactly.
-
5
Me: *empties dishwasher*— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) January 30, 2018
[three minutes later]
Wife: *checks cabinets to make sure I put everything away right*
-
6
I don’t care how curious I am about the answer - if my husband orders me to “Google that,” the conversation is over.— SpacedMom (@copymama) February 2, 2018
-
7
“Can you just be mature for once?,” my wife wasted her breath asking— Zack (@Mr_Kapowski) February 4, 2018
-
8
I hate it when I’m right about something but my husband won’t admit I’m right so I have to keep bringing it up for our entire marriage.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 29, 2018
-
9
If my wife has taught me anything, it's that there isn't a limit to the amount of time you can spend shopping for throw pillows— Mr. Hook (@Phook75) January 27, 2018
-
10
My wife is either watching This is Us in the other room or she just got a call that everyone in our family is dead.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 7, 2018
-
11
My husband texted that he can't wait to show me the spreadsheet he created with our finances so if anyone is curious about what marriage is like after 20 years, this is it.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 30, 2018
-
12
Husband (in shower): you have like 8 bottles of shampoo and conditioner in here.— Julie Burton (@ksujulie) October 17, 2016
It's like he doesn't even want a hot wife with good hair.
-
13
[young couple]— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) February 7, 2018
Her: I love your manly scent.
[married couple]
Her: You smell.
-
14
My husband went grocery shopping 1st thing this morning.— 10,000 Pretzels (@MommaUnfiltered) January 13, 2018
I guess he didn’t like the pasta w/ ketchup sauce and garlic english muffins we had for dinner.
-
15
"You don't load the dishwasher right," I said to my wife just before it permanently became my job.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) February 7, 2017
-
16
Me: Looks like it's time to play everyone's favorite game!— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) January 31, 2018
Kids: *clapping and cheering excitedly*
Husband: No one wants to help you find your glasses.
-
17
I'm mad at my husband so I'm cooking him some turkey bacon.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) February 2, 2018
-
18
You hear about separate beds or even bedrooms saving a marriage.— Paul (@Grommit56) February 3, 2018
Bullshit. Separate pizzas is the key to happiness. Trust me on this.
-
19
“OMG! Would you stop blinking so loud?!?!”— AmishPornStar™ (@AmishPornStar1) January 29, 2018
-marriage
-
20
me *choking on a piece of popcorn*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) February 6, 2018
wife *turns the TV up*
-
21
Marriage is your wife:— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) February 3, 2018
- Saying you are "the smartest person she knows"
- But not trusting you to buy the right items at the store to make a salad
-
22
Me: *waits in car*— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) January 10, 2018
Wife: *unplugs toaster, closes curtains, checks oven, notifies NASA*
[10 miles later]
Wife: I forgot my purse
-
23
*standing atop a mountain*— Zack (@Mr_Kapowski) February 6, 2018
“There it is, family. Drink it all in. Nature’s majesty. Let it quench your thirst for visual perfection”
Wife: You forgot to pack water, didn’t you
Me: Yep
-
24
Marriage is thinking to yourself “I’m a grown man and I’ll do what I want” but never saying it out loud.— Spaced (@Spaced_Cowboy00) February 3, 2018
-
25
Husband watched me eagerly lick a bunch of brownie batter off a spatula and I waxed his back so that's enough sex stuff for one day— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) January 21, 2018
-
26
{Dictating journal because I’m too weak}— MehGyver (@AndrewNadeau0) February 9, 2018
ME: I have now been sick for 7 years-
WIFE: 4 Days.
ME: With what we assume to be a bio-engineered super pneumonia-
WIFE: It’s a cold.
ME: No one has ever felt this bad-
WIFE: I literally have the same thing.
-
27
Alexa ...— A Shot of Steve™ ⚡️ (@SteveKoehler22) February 7, 2018
Tell my wife she’s wrong.
-
28
Me: I'm feeling motivated.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 7, 2018
Wife: What are you going to do?
Me: Wait till the feeling passes.