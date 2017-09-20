43 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 5-Year-Olds

Out of the “terrible twos” and “threenager” phase, they’re part of what some parents call the “feisty fives” or “ferocious fives” (or even the “f**king fives”). They’re learning so many new skills, asking more and more questions and saying the darndest things. And as with pretty much any age, 5-year-olds also have creative ways to frustrate the hell out of their parents.