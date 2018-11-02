A Very Famous 'Twilight Zone' Prop Is About To Be Auctioned Off

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images The nurse's pig snout prosthetic from "The Twilight Zone" could be yours.

You are entering another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of ... rare TV memorabilia.

On Dec. 1, the world-famous Prop Store ― home to a huge assortment of film and TV props ― is holding a TV Treasures auction where the public will be allowed to bid on memorabilia from shows like “The X-Files,” “Roseanne,” “Charmed” and the original “Star Trek” series.

One of the more notable items is from Rod Serling’s masterpiece series “The Twilight Zone,” which ran from 1959 to 1964. Now you can own the nurse’s pig snout prosthetic from the episode “Eye of the Beholder.”

The Prop Store

In the episode, a woman wakes up in a hospital after an accident from which her face is “horribly disfigured.” The doctors do all they can to fix her disfigurement, but it’s revealed at the end of the episode that ... she is actually quite beautiful, by TV viewer standards. The hospital staff are humans with pig faces, which is considered “normal” in that world.

It’s one of the more famous reveals in TV history. The item is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000.

Some of the pieces will be on display in a preview exhibition at the Prop Store’s Los Angeles location from Nov. 26 until the start of the auction on Dec. 1.