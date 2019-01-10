Twins Who Played Rachel's Baby On 'Friends' Are Grown Up And In Hot New Film

NBC via Getty Images Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) holds daughter Emma (Cali and Noelle Sheldon) as she talks to her sister Amy (Christina Applegate) in a 2003 episode of "Friends."

Rachel and Ross would be so proud.

The twins who played their baby daughter Emma on “Friends” are now teenagers and are about to appear in Jordan Peele’s new horror movie “Us.”

Noelle and Cali Sheldon celebrated the release of a trailer for the film at Christmastime, but People was spreading the news about them on Wednesday. “So happy I got to be part of this movie,” Noelle wrote. “It looks amazing and terrifying!”

What might be scarier than a film by Peele, who also made “Get Out,” is that the siblings turned 16 in June. Time goes frightfully fast.

IMDB does not list the names of the twins’ characters in “Us,” but we know the film follows a family whose beach house is invaded by strangers. “Serenity turns to tension and chaos,” according to one synopsis. The movie is scheduled to open in March.

Cali announced the casting on her Instagram in July, writing that she was excited to work with Peele.