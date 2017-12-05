President Donald Trump’s Twitter game may not be as fierce as he likes to think.

On Tuesday, the social media platform revealed the world’s 10 most retweeted and three most “liked” posts of 2017. Trump, who regularly shows off in front of his 44.1 million followers by launching unprovoked attacks on his opponents, failed to feature on either list.

To add insult to injury, Trump’s predecessor in the White House, former President Barack Obama scored high in both roundups. Three of Obama’s tweets made the “most retweeted” list and two appeared in the “most liked” category.

Obama’s plea for racial equality following white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August was both the “most liked” tweet of the year, and the second most retweeted.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama’s Twitter followers more than double the number for Trump ― as of Monday, the ex-president had 97.6 million.

Some slight consolation for Trump may be that he was crowned the most tweeted about elected world leader this year. But as various stories have noted, he’s often mentioned in a negative light.

Other tweets to rack up millions of “likes” this year included Ariana Grande’s response to the terror attack at her May concert in Manchester, England, and NBA star LeBron James’ zinger at Trump over the president’s rescinding ― via Twitter ― the White House invitation to the league champion Golden State Warriors after some of the team’s players, including star Stephen Curry, said they wouldn’t be attending.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The Twitter champion of the year, however, was Carter Wilkerson — the Nevada teen whose lighthearted request for a year’s supply of chicken nuggets from the Wendy’s fast-food chain went viral. After being shared an astonishing 3.6 million times, it’s now the most retweeted post ever:

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

The Miss Universe 2017 pageant was the most tweeted-about global television event, K-pop group BTS took that honor among celebrities, and Spanish soccer team Real Madrid’s #halamadrid was the world’s top sports hashtag.

“Game of Thrones” was the most tweeted-about TV show in the U.S., with Netflix’s “Stranger Things” taking the accolade for streaming shows. “Wonder Woman” won the award for most tweeted-about movie.

Here are the most retweeted tweets of the year:

Here are the most “liked” tweets of the year:

1 "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

2 broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

3 John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

The most tweeted activism hashtags in the U.S.:

1. #Resist

2. #MAGA

3. #ImpeachTrump

4. #TrumpTrain

5. #WomensMarch

6. #NotMyPresident

7. #BlackLivesMatter

8. #NODAPL

9. #TakeAKnee

10. #BoycottNFL

The most tweeted about movies in the U.S.:

1. Wonder Woman

2. La La Land

3. Dunkirk

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

5. Justice League

6. It

7. Beauty and the Beast

8. Thor: Ragnarok

9. Black Panther

10. Fifty Shades Darker

The most tweeted about TV shows in the U.S.

1. Game of Thrones

2. Stranger Things

3. Big Brother.

4. 13 Reasons Why

5. Saturday Night Live

6. The Walking Dead

7. Grey’s Anatomy

8. The Voice

9. Supernatural

10. Pretty Little Liars

The most tweeted about streaming TV shows in the U.S.:

1. Stranger Things

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Orange is the New Black

4. House of Cards

5. Sense8

6. Narcos

7. The Get Down

8. The Handmaid’s Tale

9. Bojack Horseman

10. Daredevil

The most tweeted about fan armies in the world:

1. #lovatics

2. #littlemonsters

3. #harmonizers

4. #beliebers

5. #5sosfam