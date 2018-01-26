Critics Adorn Twitter With Digs At Ivanka Trump's 'Convertible' Jewelry

Twitter went bonkers Friday when Ivanka Trump’s company touted its “convertible” jewelry line, which features elements that can be switched out. Followers wanted to know if the pieces could convert to handcuffs and ankle monitors should special counsel Robert Mueller come calling with questions about the 2016 presidential campaign.
Tweets also slammed the first daughter’s use of foreign factories to make her company’s products, despite dad Donald Trump’s relentless insistence on “America first” for manufacturing and jobs.
It was also an opportunity for some to simply take on Ivanka Trump’s politics, with one tweet inquiring if the jewelry had converted her to a woman who doesn’t care about women’s rights. One suggested pairing the jewelry with Complicit, “Saturday Night Live’s” parody of an Ivanka Trump perfume.
Like her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a White House adviser, Ivanka Trump has stepped aside from running her company, but she remains the owner and continues to support the business from her White House platform.
Early in the Trump administration, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was castigated by the Office of Government Ethics after Conway touted Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on national TV.