Critics Adorn Twitter With Digs At Ivanka Trump's 'Convertible' Jewelry

Twitter went bonkers Friday when Ivanka Trump’s company touted its “convertible” jewelry line, which features elements that can be switched out. Followers wanted to know if the pieces could convert to handcuffs and ankle monitors should special counsel Robert Mueller come calling with questions about the 2016 presidential campaign.

Tweets also slammed the first daughter’s use of foreign factories to make her company’s products, despite dad Donald Trump’s relentless insistence on “America first” for manufacturing and jobs.

It was also an opportunity for some to simply take on Ivanka Trump’s politics, with one tweet inquiring if the jewelry had converted her to a woman who doesn’t care about women’s rights. One suggested pairing the jewelry with Complicit, “Saturday Night Live’s” parody of an Ivanka Trump perfume.

Like her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a White House adviser, Ivanka Trump has stepped aside from running her company, but she remains the owner and continues to support the business from her White House platform.

We can't get enough of these convertible jewelry styles: https://t.co/SU0WTukvUP pic.twitter.com/sTyZz8bCio — Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) January 26, 2018

Do they come in wrist cuffs and ankle bracelets? Silver preferably. — 🖕🏳️‍🌈Liberally👱‍♀️Blonde🏳️‍🌈🖕 (@Lady_Sisyphus22) January 26, 2018

The “Presidential” Line will feature an anklet with a built-in GPS. Made in Bangladesh of course... — Lance Wren (@Lancezilla) January 26, 2018

Are these also made in Chinese sweatshops? Copped from better designers than you? — Kaluš (@fitserbmomma) January 26, 2018

Was that made in some shithole country? Just wondering. — Annieb (@baustin64R) January 26, 2018

I like how this one converts from a stolen shoe design to a house arrest anklet. #Complicit pic.twitter.com/C5G3eFlAYP — Very Stable Genius Krysti 🐘🏈🐬 (@TheRuntSquad) January 26, 2018

Ooooh do you have one that changes from a Democrat who says she supports women to @IvankaTrump — Kayte Terry (@kayteterry) January 26, 2018

Do they convert to affordable housing? Safe harbor for refugees fleeing war? A soul? — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) January 26, 2018