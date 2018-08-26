Melania Trump Hails Park Service Birthday. Guess How That Went Over.

Melania Trump celebrated the 102nd birthday of the National Park Service at the White House Saturday with representatives of America’s spectacular public lands, and marked the event on Twitter.
Once again, similar to her appearance at a conference against cyberbullying, the first lady highlighted an issue that’s a sore spot for her husband.
President Donald Trump clashed with the National Park Service right from his start in office over its photos of his inaugural crowd. Trump insisted the attendance was historically large, but even extra photographs he reportedly ordered the park service to provide failed to inflate the crowd to the president’s view of reality. When the NPS retweeted side-by-side photos of Trump and Obama’s clearly much larger 2009 inaugural crowd size, the NPS was ordered to stop tweeting.
The confrontation gave birth to a series of “alt government” Twitter accounts.
It got even worse after that for public lands. Last year Trump gutted Utah’s Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments to open up public lands to private logging, drilling and mining operations.
Early this year almost every member the federally chartered National Park System Advisory Board quit because Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke refused to meet with them.
Twitter users felt compelled to remind Melania Trump of her husband’s history with public lands.