Melania Trump Hails Park Service Birthday. Guess How That Went Over.

Melania Trump celebrated the 102nd birthday of the National Park Service at the White House Saturday with representatives of America’s spectacular public lands, and marked the event on Twitter.

Once again, similar to her appearance at a conference against cyberbullying, the first lady highlighted an issue that’s a sore spot for her husband.

Happy Birthday and thank you to the @NatlParkService for 102 years of commitment to this country! pic.twitter.com/Zy25uSXbq6 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 25, 2018

President Donald Trump clashed with the National Park Service right from his start in office over its photos of his inaugural crowd. Trump insisted the attendance was historically large, but even extra photographs he reportedly ordered the park service to provide failed to inflate the crowd to the president’s view of reality. When the NPS retweeted side-by-side photos of Trump and Obama’s clearly much larger 2009 inaugural crowd size, the NPS was ordered to stop tweeting.

The confrontation gave birth to a series of “alt government” Twitter accounts.

Early this year almost every member the federally chartered National Park System Advisory Board quit because Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke refused to meet with them.

Twitter users felt compelled to remind Melania Trump of her husband’s history with public lands.

Are you talking about same Parks service that was punished for telling the truth about the inauguration crowd size? — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) August 25, 2018

