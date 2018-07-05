Twitter Users Blame Pikachu For Vandalism At Nebraska GOP Office

After the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, was vandalized on Tuesday, Twitter users were eager to inform on the No. 1 suspect: Pikachu.

The window of the GOP office was broken with bricks, The Associated Press reported, while “Abolish ICE” was also spray-painted on the sidewalk in front of the headquarters. But a number of social media users noticed that the broken glass left a silhouette that resembled the Pokemon character.

I swear Pikachu better be the lead suspect. https://t.co/F1LVlmi6i0 — Ted Nesslein. (@Og_teddyt) July 3, 2018

But others suggested that the GOP may have been holding Pikachu in the office and the Pokemon character had simply made a break for it.

PIKACHU ESCAPES! #IllegalAlien #Pokemon, held captive at secret Nebraska GOP Black Site, breaks out. pic.twitter.com/28YTqqzz8G — Victor Koman, PhD (@VictorKoman) July 4, 2018

The real question is, why was Pikachu being held prisoner inside a Nebraska GOP office? https://t.co/JdttLy77Dy — Sara #FamiliesBelongTogether (@SJBSchu) July 5, 2018

In an unrelated story, an unusually large Pikachu has been seen running around Nebraska leaving small bits of broken glass and Republican pamphlets in its wake.... run free, unusually large Pikachu, run free..... https://t.co/M7ICFVNoWl — Abolish Ice is Nice, but Hate Crimes shld Get Time (@chrisiousity) July 5, 2018

Police estimated the damage at $1,200, The Associated Press said.

The Republican Party understandably took the vandalism seriously.

“We understand how frightening it is right now to be working in politics where people are resorting to violence, racism and other divisive rhetoric,” Jane Kleeb, the party’s chairwoman, said in a statement. “Our workplaces and homes are meant to be safe places where we pursue our goals and dreams.”

But a few Twitter users were still amused.