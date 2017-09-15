Twitter Condemns Trump’s Sympathy For White Supremacy With #NaziBucketChallenge

Twitter users stood in solidarity with embattled ESPN host Jemele Hill on Friday using a snarky hashtag.

Hill came under fire on Monday after tweeting that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” who “surrounds himself with other white supremacists.” Hill’s tweet went viral. In the days since, Hill was reprimanded by her network and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for her to be fired, while Trump demanded an apology.

Television writer and producer Michael Green tweeted his support of Hill on Wednesday.

I'm in television and I'm also calling President Trump a white supremacist. Anyone else? — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) September 13, 2017

After his initial tweet, he added the following posts to the thread:

Cc: @jemelehill. Thank you for speaking your mind. — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) September 13, 2017

The hashtag #NaziBucketChallenge soon took off ― later becoming a trending topic on Friday ― with users tweeting brief bios of themselves and a line such as “Trump is a white supremacist.”

The hashtag #NaziBucketChallenge is a reference to 2014’s #IceBucketChallenge in which everyday folks and celebrities dumped ice water over their head and raised over $220 million for ALS charities worldwide.

Take a look at some of the sharpest ones below:

I'm a grouchy, old, angry, white guy veteran and even I can see that Trump is a goddamn white supremacist a-hole. #NaziBucketChallenge 😡🖕 — chaplinlives (@chaplinlives) September 15, 2017

I'm a military veteran, a proud Texan, and a writer, and I'm calling Trump a white supremacist who enables terrorism.#NaziBucketChallenge — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 15, 2017

I'm a doctor in the Buckle of the Bible Belt. Trump is a white supremacist. #NaziBucketChallenge — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 15, 2017

I'm a Jew a grandmother an RN & a granddaughter of immigrants who fled the Nazis I believe Trump is a white Supremacist #NaziBucketChallenge — Wendy Joy (@Wendys_fight) September 15, 2017

I'm a proud Navy Dad, son of a Vietnam Vet, American Muslim man of color, and I'm calling trump a White Supremacist.#NaziBucketChallenge pic.twitter.com/BajI1LzDVU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 15, 2017

I'm a Special needs father, IT Pro, son of a WWII vet. Donald Trump is a white supremacist. He's on the "wrong side". #NaziBucketChallenge — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 15, 2017

I'm a video game designer, an author, and a political writer. Trump is a white supremacist. #NaziBucketChallenge — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 15, 2017