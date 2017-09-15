Twitter Condemns Trump’s Sympathy For White Supremacy With #NaziBucketChallenge

Twitter users stood in solidarity with embattled ESPN host Jemele Hill on Friday using a snarky hashtag.
Hill came under fire on Monday after tweeting that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” who “surrounds himself with other white supremacists.” Hill’s tweet went viral. In the days since, Hill was reprimanded by her network and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for her to be fired, while Trump demanded an apology.
Television writer and producer Michael Green tweeted his support of Hill on Wednesday.
After his initial tweet, he added the following posts to the thread:
The hashtag #NaziBucketChallenge soon took off ― later becoming a trending topic on Friday ― with users tweeting brief bios of themselves and a line such as “Trump is a white supremacist.”
The hashtag #NaziBucketChallenge is a reference to 2014’s #IceBucketChallenge in which everyday folks and celebrities dumped ice water over their head and raised over $220 million for ALS charities worldwide.
Take a look at some of the sharpest ones below: