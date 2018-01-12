People Of Twitter Accurately Describe 2018 Thus Far With Song Lyrics

It’s not even two weeks into 2018 and already it feels like two months.
It started on Jan. 5 with the early release of the bombshell book Fire and Fury, in which author Michael Wolff chronicled the turbulent relationships within the Trump administration. White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller appeared on CNN’s “State Of The Union” on Jan. 7 to put out the flames, but instead fueled the dumpster fire to rage even more furiously.
But sorry, there’s no more time to discuss that, because just days later on Jan. 11, President Trump referred to African nations as “shithole countries,” according to multiple sources, including Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin who was present in the president’s meeting and directly confirmed the comment.
Suffice it to say that 2018 has gotten off to a rough start. To alleviate this, HuffPost Comedy asked the Twittersphere to describe the year thus far using song lyrics.
Here’s the very best of #2018SoFarInLyrics!