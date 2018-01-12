People Of Twitter Accurately Describe 2018 Thus Far With Song Lyrics

It’s not even two weeks into 2018 and already it feels like two months.

It started on Jan. 5 with the early release of the bombshell book Fire and Fury, in which author Michael Wolff chronicled the turbulent relationships within the Trump administration. White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller appeared on CNN’s “State Of The Union” on Jan. 7 to put out the flames, but instead fueled the dumpster fire to rage even more furiously.

But sorry, there’s no more time to discuss that, because just days later on Jan. 11, President Trump referred to African nations as “shithole countries,” according to multiple sources, including Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin who was present in the president’s meeting and directly confirmed the comment.

Suffice it to say that 2018 has gotten off to a rough start. To alleviate this, HuffPost Comedy asked the Twittersphere to describe the year thus far using song lyrics.

Here’s the very best of #2018SoFarInLyrics!

Is this real life? Is this just fantasy?



(Please let it be fantasy)#2018SoFarInLyrics — 🥨Ash🥨 (@ash_like_whoa) January 12, 2018

Tweet Me Lies

Trump Tweet me Sweet Little Lies

Your Lips look like your Eyes #2018SoFarInLyrics @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/d6TN6Zaoxi — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) January 12, 2018

I wanna be sedated #2018SoFarInLyrics — Deaglan O'Hara 🇨🇦 (@DeaglanOHara) January 12, 2018

Every breath you take, I'll be blocking you #2018SoFarInLyrics — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) January 12, 2018

Just walked in, to see what condition my deposition is in. #2018SoFarInLyrics @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/IViYeqpAxU — Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) January 12, 2018

"Doctor, Doctor, give me the news. I've got a bad case of...am I covered or not?"#2018SoFarInLyrics pic.twitter.com/7ORNxuLYyS — Brushing Off (@BrushingOff) January 12, 2018

They got money for wars but can't feed the poor#2018SoFarInLyrics — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) January 12, 2018

Blinded by the Right / Revved up like a douche / Another GOP runner is a fright #2018SoFarInLyrics pic.twitter.com/n2N5rsxnhD — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) January 12, 2018

Welcome to the shithole it gets worse here everyday. #2018SoFarInLyrics @HuffPostComedy — Jason Lefthand (@jasonlefthand) January 12, 2018