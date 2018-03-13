POLITICS
03/13/2018 03:57 am ET

Donald Trump Gets Mercilessly Mocked Over All-Caps Russia Collusion Tweet

"WHY ARE WE YELLING?"
By Lee Moran

People online are mocking President Donald Trump’s “amped up” response to the latest turn in the Russia collusion probe.

On Monday, GOP lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee concluded that they’d found no evidence of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election. Their findings are at variance with those of U.S. intelligence agencies. Trump welcomed the news with this tweet, which he posted in all caps:

It did not go unnoticed by fellow Twitter users, who were quick to call out Trump over his lack of internet etiquette — as the use of all-caps when posting online is often code for yelling:

