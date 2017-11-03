Are You the Former Twitter Employee Who Deleted Donald Trump's Account?

An anonymous customer support employee at Twitter made the most of their last day Thursday and did what every Twitter employee should do as often as humanly possible: They deactivated Donald Trump’s account . Are you that anonymous patriot? Do you have any idea who that anonymous patriot is? If so, we’d love to hear from you .

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump ’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

So if this former employee is you ― or if you know anything about who it might be ― there are a few different ways you can reach out. You can shoot me an email at ashley.feinberg@huffpost.com, and if you’d like to encrypt that email, you can find my PGP key here. You can also ask me for my number if you’d prefer to talk over Signal. If you’d like to be extra careful, you can learn how to reach out through SecureDrop here. We can’t wait to hear from you.