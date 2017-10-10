Twitter Goes To 11 With #TrumpIQSongs

This week, when asked about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly calling him a “moron,” President DonaldTrump told Forbes, “I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare I.Q. tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.” Oh, daaaaaamn.
Even the geniuses at Mensa wanted in on this battle, offering to provide I.Q. tests for both Tillerson and Trump.
So for this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we did a musical riff off what has unfortunately become the soundtrack of our lives: Donald Trump.
Here are some of the very best of #TrumpIQSongs.
🎶...his IQ is climbing a stairway....to eleven🎶#TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/7BXEinWtFh— BranDon (@soullessoctopus) October 10, 2017
#TrumpIQSongs "Hey I just met you & this is crazy, but here's my number. It's below 80."— Spooky👻Soph (@sophie_gro) October 10, 2017
Moron in the Mirror #TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/k5degTW8up— CK (@charley_ck14) October 10, 2017
#TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) October 10, 2017
The Real Dim Shady
Who Let The Dotard Out#TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/neT8jhGCu4— Apparently Jane (@spencedbyus) October 10, 2017
I just called to say I have low IQ #TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy— Jillian (@Pheramuse) October 10, 2017
DA DOO MORON RON #TrumpIQSongs pic.twitter.com/z0uGr9cKG3— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) October 10, 2017
Dumb As You Are#TrumpIQSongs— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) October 10, 2017
Duncing in the Dark. #TrumpIQSongs— julie brown (@missjuliebrown) October 10, 2017
99 Problems (And Not A Right Answer on One)#TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) October 10, 2017
#TrumpIQSongs— The PUNslinger (@Vnorman007) October 10, 2017
Fingerpaint it Black
There is a Lightbulb That Never Goes On #TrumpIQSongs pic.twitter.com/EF2RE4VviK— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) October 10, 2017
Rolling in the DERP #TrumpIQSongs— MagicalNinjaJedi (@MagicalNinja73) October 10, 2017
#TrumpIQSongs "John The Deficient Man" by Primus.— Scott 🦁 (@TheScottfather) October 10, 2017
#TrumpIQSongs— cherylv (@c_reyes448) October 10, 2017
Head Like a Hole
D-E-F-E-C-T #TrumpIQSongs @HuffPostComedy— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) October 10, 2017
Midnight Special Ed.#TrumpIQSongs— Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) October 10, 2017
