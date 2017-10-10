COMEDY
Twitter Goes To 11 With #TrumpIQSongs

"99 Problems (And Not A Right Answer On One)."

By Andy McDonald

This week, when asked about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly calling him a “moron,” President DonaldTrump told Forbes, “I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare I.Q. tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.” Oh, daaaaaamn.

Even the geniuses at Mensa wanted in on this battle, offering to provide I.Q. tests for both Tillerson and Trump. 

So for this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game, we did a musical riff off what has unfortunately become the soundtrack of our lives: Donald Trump

Here are some of the very best of #TrumpIQSongs. 

