Twitter Freaks Over Chaotic Day Of Rod Rosenstein News And It's Only Monday

The Twitterati were foaming at the mouth Monday morning when multiple outlets reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was either resigning, considering resigning, or expecting to be fired from his post. The move had the potential to endanger special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, which Rosenstein oversees.
Reports shifted by midday Monday, however. The New York Times, for one, seemed to back away slightly from its earlier story, reporting that Rosenstein was “considering quitting.” Rosenstein, who remains deputy attorney general for now, will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday.
But, as you might imagine, in a social media universe that moves at a lightning pace even on a day with no news, Monday was like a chaotic ball of frenzied cats. Twitter users responded to the chaos in hilarious ways.