Twitter Goes Bonkers Over WTF 'Bachelor' Finale

Way to make up your mind, jerk.

Oh, sorry, we’re just relaying some of social media’s sentiments about Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his warped decision-making in Monday’s finale of “The Bachelor.”

In a nutshell, it was nuts.

As finalists vied for his hand in marriage, Luyendyk appeared to make his end-game maneuver. He dumped Lauren Burnham and proposed to Becca Kufrin.

But in reality TV, it’s never over until it’s over, is it? Luyendyk later questioned his choice and broke up with Kufrin in a shattering scene to pursue Burnham again.

People on Twitter were fully engaged:

Luyendyk is pronounced “lyin-dick”, right? #thebachelor — Brynn Tralnberg (@brynn_tralnberg) March 6, 2018

“Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Arie for how this season ended” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dtFj80JLbQ — Michaela (@MichaelaLoraine) March 6, 2018

if you’re THIS uncertain at this point about which woman is right for you WHY PREPOSE?! #thebachelor — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) March 6, 2018

V curious to know how Lauren feels & even tho he went back to her,he STILL CHOSE BECCA over u at 1 point. Id never be ok w that #thebachelor — Raven Gates (@ravengates09) March 6, 2018

This is how you knock on a bathroom door when someone is throwing up or has diarrhea, not when you just broke off your engagement #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/gWMoujfWfL — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 6, 2018

While we waited for Ari to leave. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/imdIIigLgs — Noka Len Hills (@Noka27505735) March 6, 2018

The kind of “unedited” footage I was hoping for........... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZsSs8KIilx — katie d (@everydatekate) March 6, 2018

If only Arie was as decisive in relationships as he is in racing... but then again, when was his last win? #TheBachelor — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) March 6, 2018

A pretty accurate depiction of me during #TheBachelor finale..... pic.twitter.com/tKAW49S7kS — Hannah McKeen (@hannahmckeen) March 6, 2018

The three “discuss the outcome of their journey” in a two-hour show on ABC Tuesday.

Dude, you better have made up your mind.