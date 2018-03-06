Twitter Goes Bonkers Over WTF 'Bachelor' Finale

Way to make up your mind, jerk.
Oh, sorry, we’re just relaying some of social media’s sentiments about Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his warped decision-making in Monday’s finale of “The Bachelor.”
In a nutshell, it was nuts.
As finalists vied for his hand in marriage, Luyendyk appeared to make his end-game maneuver. He dumped Lauren Burnham and proposed to Becca Kufrin.
But in reality TV, it’s never over until it’s over, is it? Luyendyk later questioned his choice and broke up with Kufrin in a shattering scene to pursue Burnham again.
People on Twitter were fully engaged:
The three “discuss the outcome of their journey” in a two-hour show on ABC Tuesday.
Dude, you better have made up your mind.