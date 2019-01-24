Twitter threw up a doozy of a trending topic Wednesday night as hundreds of people dissected President Donald Trump’s personality in hilarious detail.
The viral #DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy hashtag saw folks ribbing the president over his role in the ongoing government shutdown, his repeated lies and embarrassing Twitter typos.
Check out some of the best ones below:
Seems like there’s always that one guy who makes an entire country facepalm.— HoosierMamaTags (@HoosierMamaTags) January 23, 2019
Let’s play...#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy
w/ @charley_ck14 (aka, me)
via @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/AvadvpdDWQ
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who never replaces the toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/8nbdTIdkt1— CK (@charley_ck14) January 23, 2019
#ImGrumpyBecause #DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy to shut down the government and not give a shit about the workers not getting paid— Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy your bible warned you about.— Max (@maxpick) January 23, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy that projects ... too much.— Jeff Shuey (@jshuey) January 24, 2019
If Donald Trump successfully robbed a convenience store, and that night on the news they described the suspect as 6'2", he would turn himself in and go to jail just to prove that he's 6'3" #DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy— Will Presti (@WillPresti) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who tries to bluff his way into giving the State of the Union address, is told by Nancy Pelosi that he will NOT be doing that, and then backs down hours later, also known as the Art of Folding Like a Cheap Suit. https://t.co/h8CmzIsA2m— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy you disinvite. pic.twitter.com/A03fU6gPvH— Writerlike🌎 (@writerlike1) January 23, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy to take you out for covefe and hamberders and stick you with the bill— Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who thinks Climate Change isn’t real.— Dr Belinda Barnet (@manjusrii) January 24, 2019
Here’s pic of a panda at an Australian zoo today with an iceblock.
Was a record 46.2°C. That’s 115.16°F pic.twitter.com/pSARYnCivV
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who confuses the word 'winning' with 'losing':— Tomi Ahonen (@tomiahonen) January 24, 2019
Mexico pays
Trade wars
DOW down full year 2018
Helsinki
N Korea
French rain
DC military parade
ISIS defeated
Longest shutdown in history
There'll be so much 'winning', we'll get tired of all the 'winning'
That takes the last HoHo and puts the box back #DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy— Jennie Stencel (@JennieStencel) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who turns up uninvited to the 60th Birthday party of a much loved icon, then blows out the candles and makes a speech....about himself.— Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy who would wear these playing soccer. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OzoT52n3el— SC101 (@SoccerCleats101) January 24, 2019
#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy Who drinks all the diet coke and then puts the empty bottle back in the fridge. Then every time he opens the fridge he mumbles loudly 'this fridge is disgusting'.— Craig Stone (@craigstone_) January 24, 2019
