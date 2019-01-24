POLITICS
01/24/2019 07:49 am ET

Donald Trump's The Type Of Guy To Inspire This Mocking Twitter Hashtag

"#DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy to take you out for covefe and hamberders and stick you with the bill."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Twitter threw up a doozy of a trending topic Wednesday night as hundreds of people dissected President Donald Trump’s personality in hilarious detail.

The viral #DonaldTrumpsTheTypeOfGuy hashtag saw folks ribbing the president over his role in the ongoing government shutdown, his repeated lies and embarrassing Twitter typos.

Check out some of the best ones below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter
Donald Trump's The Type Of Guy To Inspire This Mocking Twitter Hashtag
CONVERSATIONS