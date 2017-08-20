WEIRD NEWS
08/20/2017 08:11 pm ET Updated Aug 21, 2017

Twitter Throws Shade On Ivanka Trump's Eclipse Tweet

That’s probably not what she was expecting.
By David Moye

Ivanka Trump attempted to educate the masses on Monday’s solar eclipse. Instead, she got schooled by Twitter.

On Sunday morning, the president’s daughter posted a tweet with a graphic image explaining the eclipse.

Naturally, Twitter used it as an excuse to throw some shade at Ivanka Trump and the administration of President Donald Trump.

Some people thought Ivanka Trump was focusing on the wrong topic, considering the events of the past week.

Finally, one person hoped Ivanka Trump would educate the masses on another subject.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Dance Protest Outside Ivanka Trump's House
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Twitter Ivanka Trump
Twitter Throws Shade On Ivanka Trump's Eclipse Tweet
CONVERSATIONS