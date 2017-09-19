Trump Called Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’ And Twitter Just Can’t

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that a world leader shouldn’t hurl schoolyard insults at Kim Jong Un.

But on Tuesday, President Donald Trump called the North Korean leader a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission” during his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,” he said. “The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump’s doomsday warning comes after the United Nations Security Council enacted sanctions on Pyongyang, North Korea’s capitol, due to its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

In response, Twitter users launched some jokes of their own.

Me: "Look Rocket Man is trending.. I wonder what Elton John is up to. He's a delight." Looks at Twitter

"We're all gonna die." — Duane Rollins (@24thminute) September 19, 2017

I think it's gonna be a long, long time till other countries respect this nation again. #RocketMan — Fredrick Soukup (@21stcenturyfred) September 19, 2017

"Rocket Man Is on a Suicide Mission" is that underrated b-side track I discovered while going through my dad's record collection. — Greg Gonsky (@GregGonsky) September 19, 2017

Remember when JFK went to UN and called Khrushchev Rocket Man & threatened to totally destroy Russia if he didn't remove missiles from Cuba? — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2017

Calling Kim Jong-un #Rocketman while threatening nuclear war proves that DT is the only world leader w/the guts to give Kim an equal peer. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 19, 2017

I can't imagine seeing this quote in a textbook as a kid and being expected to care about our stupid civilization pic.twitter.com/7fhjZOYqzL — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 19, 2017

"OK, heres the deal: I'll read all the boring parts of this speech you wrote for me, but in exchange I get to call Kim Jong Un rocket man." — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) September 19, 2017

If you're going to give Kim Jong-Un a nickname, why go with "Rocket Man"? Why not "Lil' Kim"? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 19, 2017

#RocketMan, Burning out his fuse out here alone. pic.twitter.com/1l2HRDTecA — Nick Johnston (@NickHJohnston) September 19, 2017

#RocketMan is on a suicide mission. If necessary I will send in B-B-B-Bennie and the Jets! #UNGA — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) September 19, 2017