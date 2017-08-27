Twitter Really Couldn't Handle Mayweather's Fight Night Ski Mask

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather confused a lot of people when he showed up to what could be considered the biggest fight of his career in a ski mask.

Mayweather won after 10 rounds toe-to-toe with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor on Saturday night in what many called the fight of year.

But his outfit almost stole the show.

The main event, which took place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was anticipated to be the highest-grossing fight in history due to years worth of bad blood between the men. McGregor began the feud in 2015 when, during an appearance on “The Conan O’Brien Show,” he said that a fight against Mayweather would be a “dance around the ring.”

But when Mayweather walked out in a black balaclava, everyone seemed to lose focus on the match. Maybe the boxer was trying to intimidate the younger fighter, or maybe it helped him keep his eyes on the prize.

Whatever Mayweather’s reasoning for the outfit, Twitter users certainly had some jokes.

When you got a fight at 9 but gotta do a heist at 10 #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/QBQhKpx0mQ — kevin (@basedkevin_) August 27, 2017

No Mayweather did not come out looking like an extra in a Janet Jackson video. — Marcel (@BasicallyIDoWrk) August 27, 2017

Why does Mayweather look like a Star Trek power ranger? — daddy butter (@AndrewCTE) August 27, 2017

Robbing everyone who paid for Pay Per View #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/deABbtWsu4 — Lethal Carbine (@LethalCarbine) August 27, 2017

Mayweather looks like a Walmart Black Friday superhero who saves you from getting stampede for a $40 tv pic.twitter.com/jF9weAoWv4 — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) August 27, 2017