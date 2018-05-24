Twitter Critics Mercilessly Mock Trump For Canceling Summit With Kim

If you thought President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong Un would go unnoticed by the Internet, you were sadly mistaken.

Once Twitter saw the letter Trump sent the North Korean dictator, people immediately began mercilessly mocking what they saw as a blatant effort to save face in the face of failure.

Some people had questions:

How's that Nobel Prize working out for ya? https://t.co/56iLlLaeiu — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 24, 2018

Some pointed out the similarities between the two leaders:

CNN reporting Trump is pulling out of the North Korean summit because Kim isn't committed to denuclearization.



"Sadly based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate"



Pot meet kettle pic.twitter.com/2rQUzCuuQx — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) May 24, 2018

Others pointed out that Trump’s angry letter pulling out of the meeting was written after the Korean leader threatened to cancel.

Not even worth the paper it was printed upon, especially since Kim Jon Un already canceled the summit from his end. Nice try at saving face with the backhand gesture.#ImpeachTrump #25thAmendmentNow — Lasris 2020 (@Lasris2020) May 24, 2018

You weren’t “Forced” 🤣 You’re The President of The U.S.



You knew Kim wasn’t gonna denuclearize so you canceled the summit because of your EGO. You wanted to blame NK for not having the summit.



All those dumb coins set up by The White House Communications Agency. FOR WHAT? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fYHsBaVRvR — Lucillia Marcely (@LucilliaMarcely) May 24, 2018

Some people offered their own theories for why Trump ditched the meeting.

I heard the real reason Trump canceled summit is that Kim Jong Un's head is taller than his on commemorative coin. pic.twitter.com/qLBwHSIqzk — Adam Hohenberg (@adamhohenberg) May 24, 2018

Donald cancelled the summit with North Korea?



I guess the check Kim Jong Un gave Michael Cohen must have bounced. — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) May 24, 2018

More than a few people noticed that the tone of Trump’s letter seemed less like a political statement than like a note between two people in an unstable romance:

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are the Ross and Rachel of our time — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 24, 2018

Shocker! “I’m not coming 2 your stupid party after you canceled it rather than have me as a guest.” —- Trump cancels Singapore summit in letter to Kim Jong Un @CNNPolitics https://t.co/yLWBs97daW — Paige Love (@PaigeLoveQA) May 24, 2018

"No, I'm breaking up with YOU!"

"You can't fire me -- I quit!"

Etc... https://t.co/JUeabvInnX — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 24, 2018

A few observed that this means Trump’s chances of a Nobel Peace Prize were probably kaput:

RIP Trump Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/uqGXOXIKhQ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 24, 2018

Others smelled opportunity:

"And if you call in the next 5 minutes, for every purchase of the Trump-Kim commemorative coin, you, will get another 99 free" pic.twitter.com/650T78VbMt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 24, 2018

And some just had to gloat:

“Guess who still has a Nobel Prize bitc-” pic.twitter.com/dcXOowavww — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) May 24, 2018

Finally, one man had words of advice ― not for Trump, but for journalists covering him.