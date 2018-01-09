YouTube's 'Open Letter' About Logan Paul Isn't Very Open At All

YouTube’s corporate communications team doesn’t seem to understand the meaning of the words “open letter.”
On Tuesday, the video platform released a Twitter thread that it claimed was “an open letter to our community.”
The “open letter” thread appeared to be a response to the recent controversy over Logan Paul’s dead body video, but it was vague, oblique and the opposite of any definition of “open.”
The “open letter” seemed to address Paul’s video titled “We Found a Dead Body in Japan’s Suicide Forest.” It shows the YouTube celebrity coming across a body and seeming to make light of the situation.
However, the “open letter” thread never mentions Paul by name nor what penalties he might face.
YouTube did not mention what steps it took against Paul, nor did it mention that he, not YouTube, is the person who removed the controversial video from the platform.
The website did say it was taking steps to ensure a video like Paul’s will never be posted again.
HuffPost reached out to YouTube to get more specifics on what penalties Paul and others could face for videos that violate guidelines, but no one immediately responded.
However, many Twitter users were quick to call out YouTube for its slow, hypocritical reactions to the Paul controversy.
Others just wanted a straight answer to concerns that weren’t openly addressed in the so-called open letter.
Others just didn't understand why YouTube never gives a straight answer about its working process.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.