Twitter Paints A Bleak Futuristic Picture Of #TrickOrTreatIn100Years

What will Halloween be like in 100 years? Will robot costumes still be a thing, or will that be considered offensive? Will kids still walk door-to-door to grab candy from strangers?
To answer these questions, HuffPost Comedy decided to focus its weekly hashtag game on a Halloween in the distant future. We asked Twitter to imagine #TrickOrTreatIn100Years. ... Assuming we’ve all survived.
Here are some of the best tweets.
-
Sexy Skynet #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Bec Thrillho (@bechillcomedian) October 31, 2017
-
Twinkies passed out in 2017 are still good in 2117. #TrickOrTreatIn100Years@HuffPostComedy— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) October 31, 2017
-
"Don't be scared, Billy, it's just a costume! Nobody's seen a Republican in almost a century!" #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) October 31, 2017
-
“Wow, you look just like Keith Richards.”— CK (@charley_ck14) October 31, 2017
“I am Keith Richards.”#TrickOrTreatIn100Years @HuffPostComedy
-
GREETINGS NEIGHBOR ENTITY, TRICK OR TREAT PROTOCOL ENGAGED, I AM A HUMAN CHILD, HAHAHAHAHA #TrickOrTreatIn100Years @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 31, 2017
-
Robots dressed as slutty humans. #TrickOrTreatIn100Years@HuffPostComedy— Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) October 31, 2017
-
Auto taste digital algorithm for sweet flavor receptors in the mouth with sensory capabilities.... #TrickOrTreatIn100Years @HuffPostComedy— Chef Mike Haracz (@Mike_Haracz) October 31, 2017
-
I touched gluten... goodbye cruel world! #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) October 31, 2017
-
I don't go to that house anymore because all they give out is "Frito Pie" since Guy Fieri, Jr. has been president. #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) October 31, 2017
-
Trick or treat, smell my cybernetic implants. Give me something good to chemically process. #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Jessica Wildfire (@JessicaLexicus) October 31, 2017
-
Look, she's dressed as a functioning antibiotic! Ah, remember those?— John Lane (@JohnFPLane) October 31, 2017
#trickortreatin100years
-
Elderly millennials complaining that young centennials are ruining the holiday #TrickOrTreatIn100Years @HuffPostComedy— Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) October 31, 2017
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg costumes to commerate her 124th year on the court#TrickOrTreatIn100Years@HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/zRbG3OB5pN— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) October 31, 2017
-
I’m going as a human.— Elizabeth (@PerpetualFailur) October 31, 2017
A what? #TrickOrTreatIn100Years pic.twitter.com/G93RaTjHmY
-
Old Millenials give out candy from Mom & Dad's basement#TrickOrTreatIn100Years@HuffPostComedy— Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) October 31, 2017
-
It’s not a costume, I really am Walt Disney. Global warming melted the cryogenic lab and here I am. #TrickOrTreatIn100Years pic.twitter.com/FNDPGHg92D— Catmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) October 31, 2017
-
I’m waiting for The Great Genetically Modified Monsanto Squash! #TrickOrTreatIn100Years pic.twitter.com/IH4Mq44SFj— Lana Lakke (@LanaLakke) October 31, 2017
-
error 404: fun not found #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Ami (@ohhsquirrel) October 31, 2017
-
Awww man, rocks again?! #TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) October 31, 2017
-
Iphone 106 crashes while using CandyCorn Cush app. #trickortreatin100years— Carlene Rummery (@CarleneRummery) October 31, 2017
-
“Honey! Answer the door. There’s Trick or Treaters outside#TrickOrTreatIn100Years pic.twitter.com/Gmt4etv4y5— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) October 31, 2017
-
Still being haunted by what happened right after Halloween 2016#TrickOrTreatIn100Years— Nathan Dunn (@DunnsCap) October 31, 2017
