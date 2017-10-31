COMEDY
Twitter Paints A Bleak Futuristic Picture Of #TrickOrTreatIn100Years

Probably still handing out the same candy corn.

By Andy McDonald

What will Halloween be like in 100 years? Will robot costumes still be a thing, or will that be considered offensive? Will kids still walk door-to-door to grab candy from strangers?

To answer these questions, HuffPost Comedy decided to focus its weekly hashtag game on a Halloween in the distant future. We asked Twitter to imagine #TrickOrTreatIn100Years. ... Assuming we’ve all survived.

Here are some of the best tweets.

