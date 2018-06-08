Twitter Mourns Anthony Bourdain With Memories Of Adventures He Inspired

Fans of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain took to Twitter to mourn his death on Friday ― and to remember how he inspired them to get out of their comfort zones.

The 61-year-old author and television host was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning, where he was working on an episode of his show, CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

The cause of his death was suicide, CNN reports.

Through his long career as a world-traveling television host, Bourdain took viewers to remote locations, introducing people to diverse cuisines and cultures.

In his 2000 memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Bourdain laid out the cornerstone of his philosophy on travel and experiencing local cuisine.

“Do we really want to travel in hermetically sealed popemobiles through the rural provinces of France, Mexico and the Far East, eating only in Hard Rock Cafes and McDonalds?” Bourdain wrote. “Or do we want to eat without fear, tearing into the local stew, the humble taqueria’s mystery meat, the sincerely offered gift of a lightly grilled fish head? I know what I want. I want it all. I want to try everything once.”

On Friday, dozens of people who were energized by that vision took to social media to share some of the ways Bourdain had inspired them to try new foods and adventures they may never have attempted otherwise ― from sampling street food, to picking up the martial arts that he loved, to pursuing their own dreams of becoming a chef.

Read on for more about the legacy Bourdain left in his fans’ lives.

We went to Lyon a few weeks ago, inspired to track down the unrelentingly authentic bouchon food culture Anthony Bourdain revealed for us on Parts Unknown. It was there, just as he said it would be. pic.twitter.com/FsUIAdq50Y — Randy Shore (@theGreenManblog) June 8, 2018

So sad about the passing of Anthony Bourdain. His CNN episode on Iran inspired me to take my honeymoon there, and for that alone I’ll be forever grateful. Loved his show, loved his enthusiastic spirit, his curiosity and his appetite. So sorry for those he left behind. RIP — Bill Moseley (@choptopmoseley) June 8, 2018

Like so many others, I planned my entire vacation for later this year based around Anthony Bourdain's adventures. I have him to thank for many sleepless nights being sucked into his world. If youre thinking about harming yourself, please call 1-800-273-8255 and stay. Please stay. — kelsey darragh (@kelseydarragh) June 8, 2018

This Anthony Bourdain news is wrecking me. My husband and I developed a love of food watching his shows. He inspired my husband to cook- something he never did, now its his career. He was such a strong voice for food service workers. So sad. May he rest in peace. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) June 8, 2018

#RIP Anthony Bourdain - Apart from his work, he championed the cause of @jrezaian when the journalist was imprisoned in Iran for doing his job. Upon release, Bourdain encouraged Jason to write a book — and would agree to publish it https://t.co/hXFbCV1Bzt pic.twitter.com/RQQkUWbfF0 — David Beard (@dabeard) June 8, 2018

Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Heartbroken over the loss of Anthony Bourdain. You inspired so many of my travels, my thirst for discovering new worlds, and made me crave street food like nobody else. You will forever and always be my spirit animal. Rest easy @Bourdain. pic.twitter.com/V9c4JWotpt — Sir Rocha Says (@sirrochasays) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain was the reason I was able to even attempt ½ the meals I did around the world. A few beers and an I may never get another chance attitude. Make the most of where you are has always been my mantra. I hope others can find the help to continue on. 1-800-273-8255 #RIP pic.twitter.com/5S0JaCTuBF — Nelson Figueroa Jr. (@FigSNY) June 8, 2018

Cacio de pepe: He said go do a dive. Order it with the house red. So, I did. #AnthonyBourdain #Italy — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) June 8, 2018

I also had the great fortune to tell Anthony Bourdain that he was the reason I knew that I could go from being a loudmouthed line cook to being a writer. I read Kitchen Confidential in my 20s, and it inspired me to follow my dreams — Mackensy Lunsford (@mackensy) June 8, 2018

Today, I found out the world has lost one of my heroes. @Bourdain inspired me to discover the world through food; to delight in the things found easily around the planet amongst our travels. I even heard about a thing called Brazilian Jiu Jitsu thanks… https://t.co/9w9GXr8n81 pic.twitter.com/BgzhIYafy8 — Matthew Kiichi Heafy (@matthewkheafy) June 8, 2018

So sorry to learn of Anthony Bourdain‘s death. He was an inspiration to me as a broadcaster, an athlete, and a citizen of the world. Just two days ago, I was telling a friend how Bourdain’s example inspired me to return to MMA training. #RIPAnthonyBourdainhttps://t.co/FSXM40Zh4S — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 8, 2018

My family is truly shaken by the sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Our visit to Turkey and the beautiful city of Istanbul was largely inspired by his Parts Unknown episode. He stoked our wanderlust like few ever did on television. May he RIP. https://t.co/aE0nspr5NA — Anirban Maitra (@Aiims1742) June 8, 2018

I went to Vietnam because of #AnthonyBourdain. It was one of his favorite places and after visiting I understood why.



Which is your favorite episode? #MyFavoriteAnthony @CNN — 🍊Yummy Orange🇳🇬🇲🇽🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@HoustonsJoe) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain inspired me to travel unconventionally. He thought me that great meals are about the people you’re with. His books made me laugh, his shows made me realize the world is full of mystery. Thank you for that. Remember help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK pic.twitter.com/M6Ru2a6NJG — Alisha Wainwright (@WainwrightAE) June 8, 2018

When I was home from school as a kid I would spend the WHOLE day watching Travel Channel. It were people like Anthony Bourdain who inspired me to study journalism. I thought they had the best jobs in the world. Be kind and check in on people, you never know who needs it most. — Samantha Stull (@samantha_stull) June 8, 2018

Like so many other people, reading Anthony Bourdain almost 20 years ago first got me into cooking. He changed the way I thought about food, travel and culture and opened my mind repeatedly along the way. What a terrible loss. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 8, 2018

My heart sank this morning when I learned Anthony Bourdain died.



I discovered my love for gastronomy through his shows, and learned to eat and appreciate new foods outside of my comfort zone through his attitude towards food and culture.



Travelling and eating wont be the same. — victra (@itsvictra) June 8, 2018

I’ve spent the past year and a half either traveling around the world or planning my next trip, satisfying an urge to learn about the world that was deeply inspired by Anthony Bourdain and his work/travels. I’m so, so sad. — Jean Bentley (@hijean) June 8, 2018