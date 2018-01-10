Women Of The Internet Band Together To Protect 'S**tty Media Men' Author

In an effort to protect the true creator of a private online list of men in the media who have been accused of sexual misconduct, multiple women are taking credit for it after concerns arose that the author was about to be “outed.”

Dayna Tortorici, editor of n+1 magazine, tweeted Tuesday that she was aware of a possible story in the works at Harper’s Magazine that aimed to name the author of the “Shitty Media Men” list. Tortorici and many other women quickly posted on Twitter advising against “doxxing,” in which a person’s identifying information is revealed online.

“It’s come to my attention that a legacy print magazine is planning to publish a piece ‘outing’ the woman who started the Shitty Media Men list,” Tortorici tweeted Tuesday. “All I can say is: don’t. The risk of doxxing is high. It’s not the right thing to do.”

It’s come to my attention that a legacy print magazine is planning to publish a piece “outing” the woman who started the Shitty Media Men list. All I can say is: don’t. The risk of doxxing is high. It’s not the right thing to do. — Dayna Tortorici (@dtortorici) January 9, 2018

“Shitty Media Men,” a Google document, began to circulate in a “whisper network” of women after the wave of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein came to light in October. BuzzFeed exposed the list, designed to collect information on accused men, in an article that pushed its creator to take the list down.

Women feared the consequences of naming the author, who seemingly intended the document only as a way for victims in the media industry to collect information in a safe, private manner.

Nicole Cliffe, co-founder of The Toast blog site, offered to pay freelancers to pull articles from Harper’s magazine after sources told her the publication was working on the piece. The Washington Post and The New York Times both reported Wednesday that Katie Roiphe, the writer supposedly behind the story, had no intention of naming anyone in the article.

I'm interrupting my break for one tweet only, so take a screenshot: I created the shitty men in media list. You don't need to doxx me, just head to my Instagram account, it's easy to find out where I hang out if you want to say hi. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) January 10, 2018

.@harpers needs to know that I am the real author of the #shittymediamen list. If they publish #KatieRoiphe piece asserting another woman is behind it, not only will they ruin an innocent woman's life, but their credibility is shot forever. Best rethink this @gmelucci. https://t.co/8lT9DgS4P8 — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) January 10, 2018

Actually Mandy @harpers should know that I am the real author of the #shittymediamen list. If they publish #KatieRoiphe piece asserting another woman is behind it, not only will they ruin an innocent woman's life, but their credibility is shot forever. Best rethink this @gmelucci https://t.co/uS1keSP0W6 — Jenn Hoffman (@JennHoffman) January 10, 2018

Hold up. Mandy @harpers should know that I am the real author of the #shittymediamen list. If they publish #KatieRoiphe piece asserting another woman is behind it, not only will they ruin an innocent woman's life, but their credibility is shot forever. Best rethink this @gmelucci — KELLY RYAN O'BRIEN ESTA AKI (@kellyryanobrien) January 10, 2018

Mandy, how could you? You know damn well I’m the author of that @Harpers piece. If they credit you, or anyone else, for crafting the #Shittymediamen list Joan of Snarc will see them in court!



Also, Harpers is Shitty Media. — Joan of Snarc 🏹 (@Joan_of_Snarc) January 10, 2018