Twitter Pummels Rudy Giuliani After He Declares 'Truth Isn't Truth'

Rudy Giuliani’s stunning declaration on NBC Sunday that “truth isn’t truth” as he discussed his fears about special counsel Robert Mueller interviewing President Donald Trump galvanized a furious army of critics on Twitter.

Giuliani was warned about the fallout a statement like that could cause. “Mr. Mayor, do you realize ... this is going to become a bad meme,” noted “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck Todd that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday



Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" pic.twitter.com/U5uErcLIJn — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

Politicians, former FBI director James Comey, author Steven King, journalist Dan Rather and legendary chess champ and activist Garry Kasparov joined thousands across the country who weighed in on Giuliani’s attack on truth.

Even William Shakespeare was drafted into the fray in a tweet that quoted his “Measure for Measure” line: “Truth is truth ’til the end of reckoning.”

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a funnier take. “Truth isn’t truth. Try that one with a jury,” he quipped in a tweet.

Former FBI director James Comey declared: “Truth exists and truth matters. If we are untethered to truth, our justice system cannot function and a society based on the rule of law dissolves.”

Truth exists and truth matters. Truth has always been the touchstone of our country’s justice system and political life. People who lie are held accountable. If we are untethered to truth, our justice system cannot function and a society based on the rule of law dissolves. — James Comey (@Comey) August 19, 2018

King ripped Giuliani as a “rat” thriving in the swamp that Trump had promised to drain, and Rather saw his incredible statement as something that will transfix historians in the future.

Let's not forget that Rudy Giuliani--old Mr. Truth Isn't Truth--worked for Purdue Pharma in 2002. Thanks in part to his efforts, sales of OxyContin continued, and the opioid epidemic was born. Just another rat thriving in the swamp Trump promised to drain. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 19, 2018

"Truth isn't Truth" - It is as if Rudy Giuliani revels in writing the book titles for the historians of the future who will have to try to make sense of this President and all that is transpiring under his Administration. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 19, 2018

Some on Twitter took Giuliani’s declaration as part of a desperate strategy of a lawyer seriously concerned about his client’s legal risk.

Don’t ever let Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani or the GOP tell you that the TRUTH doesn’t matter. The reason they spend so much time attacking the FBI, Media and Mueller probe is because the TRUTH is exposing their corruption and can send them to jail. #TheTruthMatters #VoteForTruth — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) August 19, 2018

Several tweets said Giuliani’s statement reeked of something an autocrat would say. And countless tweets said “truth isn’t truth” was chillingly evocative of George Orwell’s gruesome dystopian novel 1984, in which the “Ministry of Truth” replaces facts with lies.

Today, Giuliani added to Orwell’s liturgy:



War is Peace.



Slavery is Freedom.



Ignorance is Strength.



Truth isn’t Truth. https://t.co/3M0q3Unlmp — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 19, 2018

Destroying the concept of objective truth is both a general principle for autocrats and a legal defense strategy. Trump needs both. https://t.co/KUl4PlDlEC — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 19, 2018

It's indeed dangerous. It's 101 of every dictator. When nothing is true, everything is possible.

And what's possible will be decided by the dictator. — Lopata (@LopataLopata44) August 19, 2018

The statement by Rudy Giuliani that "truth isn't truth" is another step towards authoritarianism. It also reminds us of Nixon's defense that "when the president does it, that means it is not illegal."



Does this make you angry? Scared? If so, vote this Nov & get others to vote. https://t.co/gz9ixcYxVC — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 19, 2018

Rudy Giuliani’s new office looks great #TruthIsntTruth pic.twitter.com/gBTsLthSuq — Bruce Dafuk Wayne (@BruceDafukWayne) August 19, 2018

Orwell: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” Giuliani: "Truth isn't truth" https://t.co/v4ITlWGFqd — eState4column5©2013 (@eState4Column5) August 19, 2018

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



— George Orwell



“Truth is not truth.”



— Rudy Giuliani — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 19, 2018

Since is appropiate to this topic. pic.twitter.com/mpaAlsVi7N — TrumpVersus (@trump_versus) August 19, 2018

In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act. —George Orwell, 1984

Truth isn't truth.—Rudy Giuliani, 2018 — Pops Fassett (@PopsFassett) August 19, 2018

“Truth isn’t truth.” ~ Rudy Giuliani , this morning on #MTP



“There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.” ~ George Orwell in his 1949 book #1984 — Sheril Kirshenbaum (@Sheril_) August 19, 2018

TRUMP: " Just remember: What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."



Rudy Giuliani TODAY "truth isn't truth" pic.twitter.com/oPirzBHN4m — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 19, 2018

Rudy Giuliani: Truth isn't truth. Truth is truthishness. Truth is truthesque. Truth is quantum truth. pic.twitter.com/DLkngSSj7I — 🌙🌌💜 (@dietotaku) August 19, 2018

Truth is always truth unless you are @realDonaldTrump or @RudyGiuliani — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 19, 2018

America, are you woke yet? — Drée Ann Cellemme (@DCELL68) August 19, 2018

Trump on lying: Lying is Truth😫 — Bru (@Bru__ce) August 19, 2018

“Nay, it is ten times true, for truth is truth

To th’ end of reck’ning.” - W.Shakespeare — Richard Ruff Reiter (@RichardTReiter) August 19, 2018