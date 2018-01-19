Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping up their tradition of choosing unique names for their kids.

Kardashian announced Friday on her website and app that she and West decided to name their third child Chicago West. Khloe Kardashian tweeted that the baby girl will be called Chi (pronounced “shy”).

People have a LOT of thoughts on the name. Some Twitter users said they thought “Chicago West” sounded a lot like a new TV series:

chicago west sounds like a nbc show that's a ripoff of law & order svu that debuted in the fall of 2007 that came on from 9:30 pm est. that only lasted one season because of bad ratings that returned in 2009 only to be cancelled again the following year — saint laurent mask (@nasmaraj) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like the name of a hit new medical drama coming this fall on ABC. — Meredith (@themeredith) January 19, 2018

chicago west sounds like the name of nbc’s newest hit crime show lol — rayna 💫 (@cyclopsing) January 19, 2018

Chicago West is my new favorite NBC drama. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 19, 2018

A few people wondered how Kimye came up with the name:

kim: what usernames are available



instagram: we only have @zorpwest and @chicagowest remaining everything else has been taken



kanye: ok chicago west it is — #1 samir (@samir) January 19, 2018

Chicago West isn't a community college? — Travon Free (@Travon) January 19, 2018

Others defended the moniker “Chicago,” saying it wasn’t THAT absurd:

You know there are white people making fun of the name Chicago West who are gonna name their daughter Brooklyn. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 19, 2018

*white parent voice* I can't believe Kim and Kanye named their baby girl Chicago West, that's ridiculous! Oh no, it's almost 4:30, I need to pick up my kids Lakynn and Nayvie. pic.twitter.com/NfToiowbfh — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 19, 2018

A few users brought Jay Z into the picture:

If you don’t like Chicago West as a name then have your own kids and don’t name them Chicago, I fuck with it, I’m more mad Hov didn’t go through with his promise to name his daughter Brooklyn Carter. — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) January 19, 2018

“Daddy, did Uncle Kanye really name his baby Chicago West?”



- “Hush and eat your pancakes.” pic.twitter.com/8rgsV6NfNG — Notorious D.A.B. (@DabAggin) January 19, 2018

Some people were just plain upset with the name choice:

kim and kanye named their new child chicago west and not wild west and that really saddens me — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) January 19, 2018

And a few Chicago sports teams decided to give their two cents:

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/BjeSoYAqe4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 19, 2018