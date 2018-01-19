Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping up their tradition of choosing unique names for their kids.
Kardashian announced Friday on her website and app that she and West decided to name their third child Chicago West. Khloe Kardashian tweeted that the baby girl will be called Chi (pronounced “shy”).
People have a LOT of thoughts on the name. Some Twitter users said they thought “Chicago West” sounded a lot like a new TV series:
A few people wondered how Kimye came up with the name:
Others defended the moniker “Chicago,” saying it wasn’t THAT absurd:
A few users brought Jay Z into the picture:
Some people were just plain upset with the name choice:
And a few Chicago sports teams decided to give their two cents:
