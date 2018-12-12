Twitter Shreds Ted Cruz For Asking Why Pelosi Wanted Trump Chat Private

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried Twitter sarcasm to comment on Tuesday’s clash between President Donald Trump, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). It backfired.

Cruz facetiously asked why Pelosi wanted reporters kept out of the room during the meeting over border security. The negotiation turned into a spectacle as Trump argued with the Democratic leaders, threatening to shut down the government if he couldn’t secure funding for his border wall.