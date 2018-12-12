POLITICS
Twitter Shreds Ted Cruz For Asking Why Pelosi Wanted Trump Chat Private

The Texas senator got lambasted for his sarcastic comment about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer's explosive clash with the president.
By Ron Dicker

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried Twitter sarcasm to comment on Tuesday’s clash between President Donald Trump, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). It backfired.

Cruz facetiously asked why Pelosi wanted reporters kept out of the room during the meeting over border security. The negotiation turned into a spectacle as Trump argued with the Democratic leaders, threatening to shut down the government if he couldn’t secure funding for his border wall.

You asked, Senator.

Twitter answered. 

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
