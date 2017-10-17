Twitter Took A Much-Needed Break From The World To #AddCandyToAMovie

We thought we’d take a short break from the news and play a game about something that is generally awesome: candy.
For this week’s HuffPost Comedy hashtag game we put out the prompt #AddCandyToAFilm, and the results were pretty sweet. ... Sorry.
Anyway, here are some of the very best.
That Thing You Chew #AddCandyToAMovie @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/ysekEARod2— CK (@charley_ck14) October 17, 2017
Peep Impact#AddCandyToAMovie pic.twitter.com/QX7usUAEht— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) October 17, 2017
City Snickers #AddCandyToAMovie @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/trqGsnUgON— Jillian (@Pheramuse) October 17, 2017
Bill and Ted and Mike and Ike's Excellent Adventure #AddCandyToAMovie— Paul Rosenberg (@PRoseCatalyst) October 17, 2017
The Best Skittles Whorehouse in Texas #AddCandyToAMovie— Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) October 17, 2017
8 Lemonheads In A Duffel Bag #AddCandyToAMovie pic.twitter.com/ROgBrjHgKK— Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) October 17, 2017
Cavity @HuffPostComedy #AddCandyToAMovie— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) October 17, 2017
Little Debbie Does Dallas— future 😑 seems dim (@BlitzandGrins) October 17, 2017
#AddCandyToAMovie
Live Free and Diabeetus @HuffPostComedy #AddCandyToAMovie pic.twitter.com/7iOIKu8yPY— Chris Dmytriw 🎃 (@chrisdmytriw1) October 17, 2017
#AddCandyToAMovie— Cath-C 🌞✨🌛 (@5Sunbeams) October 17, 2017
Dirty Haribo
The Hunt For Red M&Ms! #AddCandyToAMovie pic.twitter.com/n5NitxxEHy— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 17, 2017
#AddCandyToAMovie M&M'S 8 Mile. @HuffPostComedy @iamandymcdonald @TheHashtagGame pic.twitter.com/GEuAisBjmi— Just a Midwest Guy © (@TCrook_USA) October 17, 2017
Big Double Bubble in Little China— Marilyn (@twitweeting) October 17, 2017
#AddCandyToAMovie
#AddCandyToAMovie— Geoffrey Gould (@realbadger) October 17, 2017
John Candy Wick#MayHaveMisreadThatHashtag pic.twitter.com/15LWl48tbo
Whitman's Can't Jump#AddCandyToAMovie @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/jdJOhmNniU— Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) October 17, 2017
Lik-m-aid in Manhattan #AddCandyToAMovie pic.twitter.com/RMdGsqYgkC— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) October 17, 2017
Apocalypse Now & Later #AddCandyToAMovie— Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) October 17, 2017
Free Willie Wonka #AddCandyToAMovie— Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) October 17, 2017
Hershey’s the One#AddCandyToAMovie— Christine WhatAMess (@googlygirl98) October 17, 2017
#AddCandyToAMovie@HuffPostComedy— Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) October 17, 2017
A Big League Chew of Their Own
Girls Just Want to Have Fun-Size Snickers #AddCandyToAMovie— Erin Medley (@E_Meds) October 17, 2017
Saving Private Red Vines #AddCandyToAMovie pic.twitter.com/oW6r2G3NSW— Red Vines (@RedVines) October 17, 2017
