President 'Individual-1' Trump Hasn't A Clue, But Twitter Wits Aim to School Him

President Donald Trump apparently doesn’t have an inkling that he is “Individual-1” implicated in suspected crimes linked to Russia and payoffs to women in court documents filed Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller. If he did, Trump wouldn’t have crowed that he has been “totally” cleared by the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that favored him.
And so a furiously popular hashtag has been launched by agog tweeters: #Individual1.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tried to break the bad news to Trump on Twitter — gently.
Others — including heavy-hitters like Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe and former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara — were snarkier, or downright scathing.