In a few days it will be 2018, and that means time to give up on those resolutions you thought were a good idea way back in 2017.

For HuffPost Comedy’s weekly hashtag game, we asked the people of Twitter to give us their New Year’s resolutions via song. Twitter did not disappoint.

Here are some of the very best of #GiveASongResolutions!

Quit Smokin' in the Boys Room#GiveASongResolutions — ίℓℓυмίռαυɢɦȶʏ 🇨🇦 (@deedles420) December 29, 2017

Born to Say I’m Gonna Run #GiveASongResolutions — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) December 29, 2017

Cut back on those milkshakes that bring all the boys to the yard#GiveASongResolutions — Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) December 29, 2017

#GiveASongResolutions Get My 99 Problems Down to a More Manageable Number — darrin stevens (@soonerspride85) December 29, 2017

Never gonna give you up, Unless you're cigarettes #GiveASongResolutions — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) December 29, 2017

I just diet in your arms tonight #GiveASongResolutions @HuffPostComedy — MikealaSunshine (@Alohababe2011) December 29, 2017

Hello Treadmill My Old Friend, I've Come To Run On You Again #GiveASongResolutions — Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) December 29, 2017