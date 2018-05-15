COMEDY
Twitter Users Hilariously Skewered These Terrible Stock Photos Of Their Jobs

"According to my latest science, there is space."
A&nbsp;group of scientists reportedly started the hashtag&nbsp;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BadStockPhotosOfMyJob" ta
Listen, we know stock photos are usually pretty bad.

Photographers try really hard to create interpretations of a wide variety of subjects so they can easily sell their work on various stock photo agency sites. But there should probably be a rule that if you’re making a photo about a specific job, you should have at least an entry-level understanding of how it works. Because, lordy, these stock photos are something else. 

According to Petapixel, a group of scientists started the hashtag #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob last week to highlight images that didn’t exactly nail what they were supposedly portraying.

Take, for instance, this terrible photo of a gynecological exam:

Wow.

Below, more people roast ridiculous stock photos of their work: 

 

