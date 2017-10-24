Two Hours Or 24 Hours Away: Cognitive Changes in a Loved One

I shared some ideas regarding long distance caregiving in my last blog and I am continuing the message from the last post. Lately the calls to me have been from frantic adult children noticing cognitive changes in their parents. When you are visiting a parent after 6 months or a year, you may suddenly notice some cognitive or mental changes. As we age, we change in countless ways, biological and psychological, in our body and in our brains.

A friend recently visited her father who lives in India, after almost a year. She attributed the delay in visiting to work and childcare challenges, and felt assured as she was in close touch via phone calls and the occasional skype visits. Her father, an emeritus professor, lived alone after his spouse had passed 10 years ago, and had been independent and in reasonably good health. Knowing my expertise with cognitive health issues in helping families for more than a decade 1, my friend called, very anxious about the myriad cognitive changes she observed in her father. She stated, “Dad always seemed very capable, managing well, exuding confidence. He was always somewhat absent minded, forgot his keys, searched for a word occasionally but overall appeared fine.” This time she noticed changes in the primary areas of cognition such as attention, short term memory, making poor decisions, occasional confusion, not being able to pay his bills., etc. Overall, the home looked unkempt despite hired help and her father’s demeanor seemed changed.

Being an only child, my friend was frantic about the changes and verbalized great anxiety about the future. She reached out to her father’s primary care physician about setting up tests, and helping her make decisions about ongoing care or bringing him back to her home in the United States. Bringing him home with her would have its own set of complexities. After a few days, my friend called again commenting on the intricacies of testing. Detecting any cognitive impairment is a complex process that includes narrative from family members, standardized neuro-psychological tests, scans, and blood tests. Was this a reversible condition or was it part of an irreversible dementia, which is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. As her departure drew closer, her question to me was how do I handle this long distance?

We discussed the areas he would possibly need help if this was a form of dementia (there are multiple kinds and the most common is Alzheimer’s). such as assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) like, bathing, dressing, toileting, feeding, mobility; and instrumental activities of daily living (IADL’s) such as, transportation, medication management, housekeeping, shopping, money management, meal preparation, laundry, using the telephone. She would need caregivers, and who would supervise them? The complexities continued to multiply.

An essential element of care for any patient with cognitive issues is the continuity of care as they move across inpatient, outpatient and home settings. This continuity, referred to as care coordination, becomes paramount and is especially needed if the older adult is unable to advocate for themselves. With resources from the physicians in India, my friend’s father received a diagnosis of dementia (Alzheimer’s disease) and connections to local resources. However, my friend did not know where to start. We discussed the need for safety at home, hiring of caregivers that were trained to understand cognitive dysfunction, creation of a support network of people to check in daily, etc., and we were able to find some services through her father’s physician. Knowing the future would mean a higher level of care, my friend and I discussed legal and financial concerns and ways to plan for the future.

Globally, the number of people living with dementia will increase from 46.8m in 2015 to 131.5m in 2050, a 281% increase. https://www.alz.co.uk/research/world-report-2015. Most persons with dementia are cared for at home, usually by an aging spouse or working adult children. The care often depletes the physical, emotional, and financial resources of caregivers. Only 50% of people with Alzheimer's are ever diagnosed and, of those, only 45% are informed of their diagnosis. https://www.alz.org/facts/downloads/facts_figures_2015.pdf. UpCara Foundation, www.upcara.org, is hoping to launch a global effort with partners to increase diagnostic rates and enhance care for persons with Alzheimer's and related dementias, allowing them to live well with dementia for as long as possible. The lessons learned in this initiative can serve as a model for replication in other communities across the country and worldwide.

References:

Ghatak, R. (2011). A Unique Support Model for Dementia Patients and Their Families in a Tertiary Hospital Setting: Description and Preliminary Data. Clinical Gerontologist, 34(2), 160-172.

Rita Ghatak, PhD

CEO, UpCara Foundation