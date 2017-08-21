Two Members Of Lady Antebellum Are Expecting

Country music group Lady Antebellum might need to get a bigger tour bus.

On Thursday, the band announced on its Instagram account that two of its members, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, are expecting with their partners. Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola Haywood, will welcome a daughter in December, according to the post. Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, confirmed a day later that they are expecting twins.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!” the band wrote in its post.

This will be Haywood’s second child. He has a son, Cash Van Haywood, who will turn 3 next month. According to People, Cash’s name comes from his mother’s maiden name (Cashiola) and his dad’s father’s name (Van).

Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye Tyrrell. Scott has previously opened up about having a miscarriage and says she channeled her grief into her music.

“I also feel like there’s this pressure that you’re supposed to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened,” she told Good Morning America in 2016, adding later, “I wrote the song [“Thy Will”] in the middle of experiencing everything that comes with a miscarriage, so it was at my most raw place that I could have ever been when this song truly poured out of me.”

Charles Kelley, the other member of Lady Antebellum, is also a parent. He has a 1-year-old son, Ward Charles Kelley, with his wife, Cassie McConnell Kelley. He told People in January that though it’s definitely a change in lifestyle, the group enjoys having their kids on tour when possible.