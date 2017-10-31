Two Simple Measures to Cut Through the Noise and Red Tape of Emergency Declarations and Task Force Reports

The President declared the Opioid Crisis a National Public Health Emergency last week, claiming it which would allow the administration to free up various agencies to use funding and to deal more directly and immediately with the crisis. By law, a Public Health Emergency carries with it a duration – in this case a 90-day time limit. I’m sure that the time limit will be renewed as needed, and the 90-day time frame is nothing more than necessary legal semantics. A “Public Health Emergency” is a different than a declaration of a National Disaster under the Stafford Act – and while various activists have expressed criticism I would argue that overall this is a positive step and a moment for hope and optimism. The attention the declaration brings this issue is unprecedented and it’s an opportunity to enlist cooperation across government sectors where needed. The other good news is that most of what the President outlined as responses to the crisis are already underway and had been written into law through the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act that President Obama signed into law in July 2016.

The renewed emphasis will expedite the elements that are moving slower than they should. But it’s important we keep the health emergency focus on treating a disease. Law enforcement, interdiction efforts and the prevention commercial campaigns won’t immediately save the 142 people that will die today or tomorrow. Decades of enforcement - while having disrupted and curtailed some trafficking - doesn’t actually help the addicted person who is suffering. I would argue we have terrific law enforcement agencies under the Department of Justice that can help arrest cartels and drug dealers – but we cannot let this blur into the desperately unmet need of treating actual people and families suffering with active symptomatic addiction.

We must also get honest and reconcile with our history of failed approaches. The infamous “Just Say No” and DARE campaigns of the 1980’s certainly didn’t have any effect on our current crisis, so why anyone would think a “Just Say No 2.0” campaign would work defies common sense. I am encouraged that the President wants to launch a prevention campaign using advertising and major media vehicles – but this must be well thought out, community specific and based on real evidence of what types of messages and images resonate with impressionable viewers. The famous fried egg -“This is your brain on drugs” commercial was actually found to have backfired in the long term and inadvertently created intrigue around the effects of drugs rather than a feeling of avoidance. We simply must be thoughtful, careful and quick to correct when it comes to prevention messaging - then it will be money well spent that truly impacts kids’ decisions. More importantly, a communications campaign must focus on eliminating shame so families hold their heads high, ask for help, and support those in successful recovery. Here we need to steal a page from the pink playbook of breast cancer awareness that over 25 years galvanized communities, workplaces, schools and houses of faith to run 5K’s, raise money for research, provide more mammograms and celebrate survivors of breast cancer. All of this amounted to lives saved and it’s directly transferable to addiction.

But in a practical sense, almost no single order could include every meaningful measure to address the complexity of the crisis. I’m a hopeful person, and I’m willing to say that the Public Health Emergency Announcement is a step in the right direction even if it falls short of the urgent measures needed in its current form. The attention the President’s declaration ripened the national conversation and we must seize that attention to spotlight what steps will be most meaningful and the most lives. We are also awaiting the Opioid Task Force’s report this week that will suggest various more specific steps. I am equally hopeful there will be productive suggestions contained in that as well. But there are still easy steps we can do right now:

I am listing the two most pressing list of items and steps that SHOULD have been included in an Emergency Declaration but can still be invoked without a major policy rollout, new law or other extraordinary measure.

These simple steps will have the most direct and immediate impact on saving lives TODAY as a Public Health Emergency response to the opioid crisis:

Expansion of the Recovery Coach programs to all counties in all 50 states

New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut and Rhode Island have lead the way among the many states in reducing deaths in people who overdose by training and paying people in recovery to help navigate an overdose patient to treatment. In most places, a person is saved in the emergency room with Naloxone or other measures and as soon as they can breathe on their own they are simply released – usually in the throes of withdrawal and severe cravings. Understandably the first thing they do to feel better is seek and use more opioids, at a great risk of death. However, this is a particularly strategic point for intervention and treatment and it should be mandatory, since addiction is a chronic condition and not an acute health emergency that there be follow-through so that person finds a pathway to the treatment they need. This isn’t something an Emergency Room is equipped to do nor should they be – but extending their capabilities and creating a pathway to treatment is both inexpensive and highly effective.

Removing Barriers to Medication Assisted Treatment

The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol Drugs and Health which was released a year ago concluded that Medication Assisted Therapy (MAT) combined with behavioral health services such as individual and group counseling in an out-patient setting is a highly effective form of treatment for those struggling with opioid use disorder. This is the service and treatment model I have spent years refining and after working on various types of treatment. I have seen the absolute best results with patients receiving this combination of services for a 12-month period. This is drastically less expensive than a residential treatment model, its compliance and success rate is higher, and it keeps a person in their current routine of life, work and live to build a support network and learn to function in their circumstances. Nurturing this treatment model means creating commercial insurance incentives for this less costly and more effective option and making it harder for treatment providers to arbitrarily opt out of MAT. Strangely because of abstinence only dogma, doctrine and entrenched thinking, a large portion of the treatment world believes, erroneously, that MAT is inconsistent with an abstinence based model of recovery. Even 15 years after buprenorphine was approved by the FDA, I spoke with a leading behavioral health executive this past week who told me that at a conference he just attended, virtually no one in the room employed MAT and that it was a totally new concept for them. This is dangerous thinking and it has cost thousands of lives. Any provider receiving federal money or with a federal contract must adopt the MAT + IOP model. Period. Secondly, grant allocations should be directed towards amplifying these programs and increasing enrollment. This will immediately cut down death rates.