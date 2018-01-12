Two Times the Stress

A recent survey in the U.S. by TODAY showed that many women in committed relationships are under stress. That’s not news, is it? I see couples every day in my office that are under stress. Heck, just being an adult can mean you’re under stress. What was surprising about this survey was the source of the stress. You may be thinking, sure! Women who have children are stressed out by the responsibility, the schedules, the sheer energy and activity that having kids brings.

You might be surprised to learn that children are not the cause of the stress in the survey. We found that it’s not children, finances, work, or in-laws. What’s left? You guessed it. Women in the survey reported that their spouse or partner was the cause of their stress twice as much as the children. Think about that. For every time your child raises your anxiety level, your spouse does it twice! This is a disturbing statistic to me, and it got me thinking about why this is happening and how we can begin to fix it. Your spouse shouldn’t be a stressor inside of your relationship.

Why do husbands stress out their wives? Why do you stress out your partner? I don’t believe it’s intentional for the majority of you. I think what has happened is that you become disconnected from one another and left on your own too much. When this happens, we turn inward, and become more self-centered and self-absorbed. If you and your partner are not connected with one another it’s easy to make assumptions, have misunderstandings, and have unrealistic expectations about your life together. These are some of the root problems that lead to miscommunication, misunderstandings and escalate disagreements into fussing and fighting.

When this happens it’s easy to misjudge your partner and assume they mean to hurt you. You may worry that they don’t love or care for you anymore and that you’re all alone out here having to deal with life on your own. If you’re not feeling important and if your emotional needs are being neglected in the relationship, it can be anxiety-making and stressful. You are working so hard to meet all of your responsibilities and be a caregiver for your children, your home and your partner. When they are not supporting you, it feels like you’re hanging out to dry.

If you’re feeling this disconnect, chances are your partner is too. It’s entirely possible that neither of you know how to express how your feelings or to explain what you need. This frustration often manifests as judging and blaming behavior. Then someone gets their feelings hurt, they retaliate, then things begin to escalate into fighting and bickering patterns.

If you can get specific about the sources of your stress; get beyond just saying “It’s you causing me anxiety,” and drill down further to find out why, we are better able to break these cycles and get back into balance in the relationship. Find out why your partner is stressing you. Find out what it is about your relationship that makes you feel like you need to be critical or to discount their feelings. What is it in your relationship that’s missing? It’s the connection.

You and your partner need to work on connecting as a couple. It’s time to stop thinking of your partner as being in opposition to you and begin to think of them as being in your corner, on your side. You and your partner need to learn how to unite together to face the challenges as a team, not on opposite sides. Look at all the big and small things your partner does every day to make your life better. Look at what a wonderful person, parent and provider they are . How wonderful it is to have a partner in life that is working towards the same goals as you are. When you begin to see your partner with fresh eyes and with a positive perception, you will both worry and stress less. You’ll begin to look for all the positives instead of stressing about all the negatives.

We all have challenges and struggles from outside of our relationships. How much stronger and better will we feel when we can face those challenges together and don’t have to feel like we’re doomed to face them alone? How much happier will your home life, your family life and your love relationship be when you can be assured of having that person on your side no matter what? Instead of learning to cope with stress, learn how to eliminate it by making your life happier and more relaxed with your partner by your side.

Stuart Fensterheim, LCSW helps couples to overcome the disconnection in their relationships As an author, blogger and podcaster, Stuart has helped couples around the world to experience a unique relationship in which they can feel special and important, confident in knowing they are loved deeply and that their presence matters.

His weekend workshop, Two Days: Seven Conversations has become a popular venue for many to set off on their journey of connectedness. The Couples Expert Podcast consists of weekly provocative conversations offering the perspectives and insight of experts from a variety of relationship related fields. Stuart also offers daily relationship video tips on The Couples Expert YouTube channel.