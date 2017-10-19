Texas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson thinks women bear some of the responsibility in preventing sexual harassment and abuse.

Rep. Johnson told local news station NBC 5 that she was disappointed and angered by the allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein. The Democratic Congresswoman who represents Texas’ 30th district added that a woman’s behavior, including the way she dresses, can invite sexual harassment and assault.

“I grew up in a time when it was as much the woman’s responsibility as it was a man’s ― how you were dressed, what your behavior was,” Johnson said. “I’m from the old school that you can have behaviors that appear to be inviting. It can be interpreted as such. That’s the responsibility, I think, of the female. I think that males have a responsibility to be professional themselves.”

Rep. Johnson said that she believes sexual harassment and assault happen because women allow it.

“I think we also need to start talking about the power that women have to control the situation. There’s law enforcement, you can refuse to cooperate with that kind of behavior,” she said. “I think that many times, men get away with this because they are allowed to get away with it by the women.”

Rep. Johnson’s comments exemplify the victim-blaming attitudes that often permeate discussions of sexual harassment and abuse, perpetuating the myth that a survivor’s assault could have been prevented if they had worn a different outfit or changed their behavior.

Blaming the victim when an assault occurs contributes to the fact that rape is one of the least reported and convicted violent crimes in the U.S. When reporting to their schools or to law enforcement, many survivors are confronted with the same problematic questions: What were you wearing? Were you flirting with your attacker? Why did you go home with him?

Because sexual violence ― from harassment to abuse and rape ― is about power not sex, a woman’s “inviting” behavior has nothing to do with the reason she was assaulted.