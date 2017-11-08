TX SBOE Moves The Goal Posts for Mexican American Studies

You would expect the Texas State Board of Education (TX SBOE) members to know what a textbook is before organizing a textbook adoption process.

So, imagine my surprise when I show up to the TX SBOE and hear a Texas State Board of Education Board Member ask, “What is a textbook?”

It’s even more surprising to find out that they don’t have an answer.

Welcome to the Texas State Board of Education Review Process.

Today the TX SBOE gave a preliminary vote to not adopt “The Mexican American Studies Toolkit” under Proclamation 2018. The Final and official vote is Friday; however, most of the time that vote is the same as this vote.

The TX SBOE voted down the book despite the fact that “The Mexican American Studies Toolkit” met the letter of the law and the spirt of the law-in this case Proclamation 2018. It also exceeded the academic requirements by continuing to work with the TEA appointed review panel to create the final version of the book.

In other words, the final version of The MAS Toolkit not only addressed the errors pointed out by the review panel, as required, it also addressed their comments. It also went a step further to consult members of the TEA appointed review panel in addition to scholars who last year provided feedback to reject a flawed text full of stereotypes. All those great minds helped.

It makes me question if the board really wanted a Mexican American Studies textbook to begin with, or if it wants to endorse a MAS course at all.

The reason our community is so impassioned about MAS is because it’s a proven fact that culturally relevant courses improve student achievement. You need only review the research provided during the Arizona Supreme Court case to overturn the ban of Ethnic Studies in that state. Research from the Cabrera Report from the University of Arizona proves that TUSD students enrolled in Mexican American Studies were 108% more likely to graduate, were 144% more likely to pass standardized Math tests, 144% more likely to pass Writing tests, and 168% more likely to pass Reading tests. We want those results in Texas.

Some of the board members tried to stress that their rejection of The MAS Toolkit did not mean they were opposed to Mexican American Studies. Yet the actions of the Texas State Board of Education say otherwise.

They did give some lip service to perhaps a third call for books, which they did not finalize. They flirted with the idea of maybe providing TEKS for a MAS course which might, maybe be ready for 2018, or 2019, or 2020, but they did not finalize or follow up on any of that.

We came to the TX SBOE in 2014 looking for a Mexican American Studies course and have gotten only promises and proposals since then, and after today’s vote-the Texas State Board of Ed. is no closer to endorsing Mexican American Studies.

And it is their fault.

The Texas State Board of Education dreams up the rules.

The Texas State Board of Education interprets the rules.

And The Texas State Board of Education votes on the rules.

Today, I even watched the Texas State Board of Education changes the rules.

How can they preside over education applying rules that they don’t even understand?

I had to bicker with board members about the specifics for deadlines to submit changes for a timeline that they implemented. I followed their rules, yet they still tried to admonish me for it. I even had to explain to them the roles of their own panels.

Members seem to have their own individual list of factors they use to evaluate work. These seem unique to their experience but are not articulated in the rules they spell out for publishers.

The system seems rigged.

The Mexican American Studies Toolkit is an exciting book that exceeds the Texas State Board of Education’s template. The MAS Toolkit is bigger than the TX SBOE’s imagination, and it is available for school districts to adopt of their own accord, and I’m happy to help them design lesson plans and curriculum around it.

Do I regret taking part in the process?

There are 1,000 things I could have done differently, but it seems that even then the TX SBOE would have asked for a 1,001st thing.

I am glad I went through the process in order to reveal how the TX SBOE feels about Mexican American Studies.

The Texas State Board of Education is not ready for Mexican American Studies.