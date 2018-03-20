Tyler Perry Dishes On His Art Bidding Battle With Blue Ivy

“Acrimony” director Tyler Perry told Jimmy Kimmel Monday what went down in his weekend bidding war against Blue Ivy at a charity art auction.

The 6-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé charmed the internet in footage that showed her bidding $19,000 for a painting of Sidney Poitier at LA’s Wearable Art Gala on Saturday.

Perry victoriously countered with a $20,000 offer, joking to Kimmel that he was glad to teach the pint-sized painting collector a lesson.

“You’re not gonna get everything you want!” Perry said.

