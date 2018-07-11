Tyra Banks Shares First Look At 'Life Size 2' Without Lindsay Lohan

Shine bright, shine far, Lindsay Lohan is not the star of “Life Size 2.”

Tyra Banks teased the highly anticipated follow-up (yes, it’s actually happening) to Disney Channel’s hit 2000 movie “Life Size” on Monday after dropping hints about the project for years.

Filming is currently underway for the next chapter following the adventures of a doll named Eve ― played by Banks, naturally ― who comes to life thanks to a magic incantation.

The first time around, Lohan starred in the film as a teenager trying to resurrect her late mother, but it looks like actress Francia Raisa has been tapped as Banks’ co-star for the sequel.

“It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough,” the “America’s Next Top Model” judge wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @ franciaraisa.”

Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2.



It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough.



Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa.



See you on @FreeformTV this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar pic.twitter.com/p3XKU0oN25 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 9, 2018

Through the popular GIF of her character typing nonsense into a computer, Banks later specified that “Life Size 2” is set to debut on Freeform in December.

In case you haven't heard. 💛#LifeSize2, this December.



xo Eve pic.twitter.com/Tyx6uH9oHL — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 10, 2018

Raisa currently stars on the network’s “Black-ish” spin-off, “Grown-ish,” and has also appeared on Netflix’s “Dear White People” and in a main role on “The Secret Life Of The American Teenager.”

The actress made headlines in September when she donated a kidney to best friend Selena Gomez due to her ongoing battle with lupus.

“Cheesin so hard!! Can’t believe I get to film one of my childhood favorites,” Raisa replied to Banks’ tweet.

Cheesin so hard!! Can’t believe I get to film one of my childhood favorites ❤️❤️ https://t.co/02DIAuNGsb — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) July 9, 2018

Raisa will play Grace Manning, the “confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll,” according to the press release.

But Grace is described as a “hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis” whose bad behavior is causing the company’s stock to plummet.

While fans of the film were excited about the continuing adventures of Eve, many noted the absence of Lohan, who Banks previously said she wanted to be part of the film.

“Yes, I really really want her to,” Banks said on “The Steve Harvey Show” about Lohan’s potential return. “We’re talking about it right now, and she has got to come back!”

If Lindsay Lohan isn’t starring in Life Size 2, it isn’t the real Life Size 2. #IStandWithLindsay pic.twitter.com/5OVarrapxL — fleur✨ (@fleursaugefille) July 10, 2018