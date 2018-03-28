STYLE & BEAUTY
Tyra Banks Opens Up About Secret Nose Job: I Have To Tell The Truth

“Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both."
Tyra Banks, shown at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch event on Feb.14 in New York City, reveals in her forthcoming memoir that she had a nose job.

Tyra Banks is coming clean about her plastic surgery. 

The 44-year-old supermodel and host of “America’s Next Top Model” reveals in her forthcoming memoir, Perfect Is Boring, that she had a nose job early in her career.  

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” Banks shared with People magazine in a piece published online Wednesday. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

“Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both,” the supermodel added. “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.” 

The former Victoria’s Secret model has admitted before that she was plagued with plastic surgery rumors throughout her career. 

“It was a very big rumor that I had breast implants and I don’t blame you. On the cover of these magazines, I was very young, I was 23, 24, 25, and they were up there, like, ‘Bam!’ And they pretty much looked fake,” Banks told Piers Morgan in 2011. 

“I’ll admit that they did look fake, but they weren’t,” she said. “And my mom was like, ‘They have no idea that you’re just [busty],’ but cut to years later, they’re still thinking that because I’m wearing these gorgeous push-up bras.” 

But no matter what Banks does ― or doesn’t do ― in the plastic surgery world, she’s not judging others who also get things done. 

“Natural beauty is unfair,” she told People. “I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.” 

Head to People to read the rest of Banks’ interview, and check out her new book when it’s released April 3. 

