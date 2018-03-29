Howard University Officials Allegedly Stole $1 Million, But At Least The Meme Is Sharp

WASHINGTON ― No authority has publicly implicated him in the embezzlement scandal enveloping his university, but by Wednesday afternoon Tyrone Hankerson Jr. had already become a meme — “Joanne the Scammer” for the collegiate set.

He was an irresistible target for his fellow students at Howard University and the rest of on the internet. Fur coats. Gucci bags. Prada slacks. On social media, the law student/student employee in Howard’s financial aid office flaunted his love of high-end fashion on campus, where he allegedly drove a Range Rover, and his glitzy trips abroad. When a pseudonymously written Medium post mentioned Hankerson in connection with a scheme whereby university officials had allegedly embezzled $1 million in financial aid money, it was all too perfect.

The story claimed that Hankerson had received thousands in ill-gotten aid. He released a statement to ABC News on Wednesday proclaiming his innocence.

But in the high court of meme justice, he had already been convicted and sentenced to hours and hours of beclownment.

In a SoundCloud audio file dug up by one Twitter user, a person the user suggests is Hankerson raps: “Drop a pic on Instagram / They ain’t liking but they lookin’ … It’s mad niggas out here tryna dress like me.”

Tyrone. The Scammer. The Rapper.



Someone even put a scammer-themed playlist on iTunes.

The Medium post, written under the name “Veritas 1867,” was suspended sometime on Wednesday. (You can read the cached version here.)

Earlier that day, Howard University President Wayne Frederick confirmed that financial aid officials had indeed misappropriated funds earmarked for low-income students between 2007 and 2016. How much, exactly, he wouldn’t say. Six university employees had been fired, he added. It’s unclear if Hankerson was among them. In an interview with ABC 7, Frederick said the university would not be pressing charges.

Hankerson did not respond to multiple HuffPost requests for comment sent to his personal email address. HuffPost also reached out to his lawyer, James L. Walker Jr., who sent along the same statement given to ABC News.

“Please know that I have done nothing illegal or wrong,” Hankerson said. “When the truth comes out, it will be confirmed that I followed all rules and protocol with the approval of the, then, financial aid officers in any grants, scholarships or awards given to me as a student who attended class all year round and traveled abroad.”

When asked about Hankerson’s alleged role in the misappropriation of aid money, a university spokesperson focused more on the student’s having been named in the Medium story. “There has been no authorized disclosure by the University of any information related to Mr. Hankerson, nonetheless we are concerned about this situation,” the spokesperson told HuffPost. “We are taking a close look to see if we can determine the source of information published about him.”

Citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the spokesperson declined to make “any comments about the protected information of Mr. Hankerson or any other Howard University student.” The university’s office of financial aid and the law school’s media relations contacts did not respond to requests for comment about Hankerson.

One student, who also declined to speak to HuffPost, tweeted on Wednesday what appears to be an email exchange with Hankerson (whose name is underlined in red).

The student asked for continued financial aid. Hankerson, in his capacity as a financial aid employee, allegedly replied saying the university had utilized its financial aid budget for the academic year and couldn’t help the student. The email is dated Feb. 2, 2015.

Tyrone Hankerson is that you? The same Tyrone that got $429,000 in financial aid? This you chilling on the boat??? pic.twitter.com/VEBjVLrBJ3 — Tyrone ran off with my financial aid (@AshGotThis) March 28, 2018

Howard, like many other historically black colleges and universities, has battled with high-stakes financial problems over the past several years.

For now, the social media backlash seems to center on Hankerson, the guy with the fashionista posts that now seem to taunt those who struggled for aid.

“For many of my classmates, their families simply do not have the financial resources to pay for college,” he said at a 2015 Howard forum on student loan debt. “What I have witnessed in my role are determined students who try their hardest to find a way through.”